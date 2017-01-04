Josh Murray wants us to feel for him, because he's apparently 'emotionally drained' following his breakup

For Cailyn Cox, writing isn't just a hobby, it's her life. Passionate about Hollywood, she makes it her mission to find the most entertaining celebrity gossip for SheKnows readers. And when she's not enthralled in the celeb world, she's ...

Two weeks ago we first discovered that Bachelor in Paradise couple Amanda Stanton and Josh Murray had called it quits, but it wasn't until Tuesday, Jan. 3, that Murray finally broke his silence about the end of his relationship — and he's clearly not in a very good place emotionally right now.

In a statement to Us Weekly, Murray revealed that he has been through a tough couple weeks, and that aside from his engagement being called off, his beloved dog, Sabel, died, and his uncle also passed away.

"I'm emotionally drained," Murray admitted in the statement, adding, "As for our relationship, it just wasn't working out and it sucks. I moved across the country for her, I fell in love with her kids, really loved her family, but we just weren't able to grow together as a couple and it was very frustrating."

Murray continued, revealing that while he and Stanton did want a lot of the same things from life, they were also very different. That said, he maintains that he "will always love her and the little ones." He added that he wants nothing but the best for Stanton in the future, and hopes that they can both find their happiness.

This week Stanton also spoke out about her split from Murray, telling the publication on Monday, Jan. 2 that they had broken up. She added, "It's been kind of a weird situation because we broke up and we didn't release a statement, obviously, so I think people have been kind of going crazy wondering if we're together or if we're not, and we're not. … Hopefully everyone can know the truth now."

So, there you have it, Murray and Stanton are officially over. But, by the sounds of their comments, they don't seem to be harboring any ill feelings towards each other.

