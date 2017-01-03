Is Janet Jackson's baby really her grandson? Decide for yourself

A celebrity gossip junky, Caroline Goddard has been writing entertainment news for longer than the world has known Kim Kardashian's name. Follow her on Twitter at @GoddardCaroline.

In the world of celebrity conspiracy theories, Beyoncé's so-called fake pregnancy ranks up there as one of the most hotly debated. But leave it to an OG like Janet Jackson to one-up her.

Settle in kids, because this yarn might take a hot minute. And it's a doozy.

So as the whole world knows by now, Janet Jackson "gave birth" to her "first" child this week at 50 years old, a baby boy she and husband Wissam Al Mana named Eissa. Why are those words in quotes? That's where the conspiracy comes in — and this one goes way, way back.

Last May we told you about a longstanding rumor, seemingly confirmed by her ex-husband El DeBarge, that a 16-year-old Janet secretly gave birth to a baby girl who she gave up for adoption. There are various theories on who this secret baby may be, but one contender is her "niece" Brandi, who happened to be adopted by Janet's brother Jackie in 1982 — when Janet was 16.

Dun dun DUN.

Fast forward a few decades. Last spring Janet announced her pregnancy at the unlikely age of 49 years old. While some pointed to the probably use of donor eggs as the cause, another theory sprang to light: that Janet wasn't actually pregnant at all. Instead, the idea goes, she had her secret daughter impregnated to carry the baby for her, with the intent of raising the baby as her own. Sort of a reversal of fortune, if you will. And that she did it to excuse canceling her failing world tour.

No, I'm not kidding, this is a real conspiracy theory being bandied about on the internet. For example:

Congratulations Mama @JanetJackson on the birth of your grandson, I mean son. No shade am really happy for you Ms Jackson. — Posh Spice of Joburg (@MrsChida) January 3, 2017

Janet Jackson old ass isn't preggo. Her secret daughter is . She's about to fake like her grandchild is hers. — EYESaidWhatEYESaid (@Miny_K) May 4, 2016

Y'all, this is way more compelling than Bey's magically folding stomach.

So what does Janet have to say about this? Nothing, because we're lucky we even know about little Eissa in the first place. Janet is notoriously private, to the point that she was married to René Elizondo for nine years and no one knew about it until they divorced. So if, in fact, this little bundle of joy is actually her biological grandchild, it will probably be yet another secret she will take to the grave.