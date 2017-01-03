HBO is breaking our hearts all over again with its documentary on Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds

Image: Brian To/WENN.com

Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher may have just died a week ago, but HBO already has a trailer out for a documentary it's releasing about the mother/daughter duo's relationship.

In all fairness, HBO has reportedly been preparing the documentary for years, starting in 2014. The filming was planned leading up to Reynolds preparation to receive her Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award in 2015, which Fisher presented to her.

But the timing of the release can't be all coincidence.

The documentary, officially titled Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds is described as a "story of the family’s complicated love," and offers "an intimate portrait of Hollywood royalty in all its eccentricity."

The trailer does not disappoint.

"At the one end of the family compound in Beverly Hills lived Debbie Reynolds, star of Singin’ in the Rain, with Dorothy’s red slippers from The Wizard of Oz on the mantelpiece," directors Alexis Bloom and Fisher Stevens told People. "Adjacent was Princess Leia, in a house where Bette Davis once lived. You don’t get more Hollywood royalty than that. Storytelling magic lived around them… They had what Carrie called 'rampant empathy' for each other."

Stevens and Bloom added, "We started out making a film about Hollywood royalty. And we ended up making a film about love."

Not gonna lie, the trailer alone was enough to make me tear up. I'm going to be an absolute mess watching this documentary and these iconic ladies as they truly were.

Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds premieres Jan. 7 on HBO.

