Luann de Lesseps & Tom D'Agostino didn't want wedding gifts, but that doesn't mean they asked for nothing

Luann de Lesseps and Tom D'Agostino's was said to be a classy and sophisticated event over the New Year's Eve weekend, except one request.

According to PageSix, guests were thrown when D'Agostino and de Lesseps changed their wedding gift request last minute.

Initially, the couple had asked that instead of wedding gifts, guests donate to one of two charities the couple had picked out. Then, just two days before the wedding, the two changed their minds and instead send out a GoFundMe link to an account they set up asking for money to help with the medical bills of an unnamed relative who suffered from an unidentified ailment.

While it still seems like the intention was honorable, the outlet reports that guests were unimpressed, especially since de Lesseps and D'Agostino have enough money to afford a lavish wedding and help a sick relative.

"You’re going to spend a half-million-plus on a wedding, and then ask your friends to cough up for your relative’s Band-Aids?" A clearly unhappy source told PageSix. “LuAnn and Tom are both very rich — [they should] write a check to their relative and not hustle their wedding guests for cash.”

Ouch.

Despite the last minute change in gift requests, it seems like the overall wedding was an absolute hit. D'Agostino and de Lesseps documented the festivities on social media.

From our #reception #dress by @randirahm xo A photo posted by Countess Luann de Lesseps (@countessluann) on Jan 3, 2017 at 2:40pm PST

We're off! Happy 2017! #weddingweekendfun A photo posted by Countess Luann de Lesseps (@countessluann) on Jan 2, 2017 at 5:48am PST

"The wedding was such a blast! Everyone had a wonderful time," an unnamed guest told Entertainment Tonight. "Luann and Tom looked so happy. They really got to have fun with all their guests. It was a New Years Eve to remember! You can really tell how much they love each other. Their friends couldn't be happier for them!"

#married A photo posted by Countess Luann de Lesseps (@countessluann) on Dec 31, 2016 at 9:49pm PST

Congrats to the newlyweds!

Do you think it was tacky for de Lesseps and D'Agostino to request money for a family member just two days before the wedding?

