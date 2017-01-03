Fox can officially kiss Megyn Kelly's ass

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Andres Otero/WENN.com

Print

It's official: Megyn Kelly is leaving Fox.

More: Megyn Kelly left "insulted" after her heated on-air argument with D. L. Hughley

Reports say Kelly turned down a $20 million-a-year offer from Fox in order to take a gig at NBC, where she'll have a Sunday night show, a daily news program and a place in the network's political coverage.

Kelly will stay at Fox through this week, continuing to host her show, The Kelly File. Her last day at Fox will be Friday, although she won't start at NBC until July because of her ongoing contract.

Fox CEO and Chairman Rupert Murdoch released a statement after news broke of Kelly's move, writing, "We hope she enjoys tremendous success in her career and wish her and her family all the best."

More: Megyn Kelly's wisdom on how we move on from the election is right on

Kelly also released a statement of her own on Facebook, thanking her soon-to-be former employer for the opportunities it gave her.

"While I will greatly miss my colleagues at Fox, I am delighted to be joining the NBC News family and taking on a new challenge," she wrote. "I remain deeply grateful to Fox News, to Rupert, Lachlan and James Murdoch, and especially to all of the FNC viewers, who have taught me so much about what really matters."

Kelly was at Fox for 12 years. It hasn't been released how much she'll be paid at NBC after she turned down the $20 million offer from Fox, where The Kelly File is the second highest-rated cable news show in total viewers. ABC and CNN were reportedly also chasing Kelly, but the Daily Mail reports that they couldn't compete with the offer from Fox, putting them out of the running.

More: Did Megyn Kelly hint in her memoir that she was poisoned by Trump?



Before you go, check out our slideshow below.