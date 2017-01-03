Top Chef's Silvia Barban clashed with another chef while on the show — and thinks he should have gone home

Ugh, Silvia. Girl. We can't believe it, either.
Of course Top Chef's latest eliminee fell victim to the "birthday curse." You know, as Silvia Barban said during Episode 5, whenever a cheftestant has a birthday coming up, they get the axe. Remember when it happened to Leah Cohen in Season 5? Or how about Stacy Cogswell in Season 12?
More: Top Chef's BJ Smith reveals how challenging it was being on the show
So, was Barban surprised to get eliminated? And who is she rooting for to win? Let's take a look at what she had to say in our exclusive interview.
Silvia Barban: I was really surprised to get eliminated.
SB: Working with the judges was great but also intense. I admire Tom Colicchio so much. His knowledge of food and the many chefs that he has worked with along his journey made me very intimidated. But in Last Chance Kitchen, it became a challenge to make him proud of me.
SB: I am rooting for Casey [Thompson]... she deserves to win. She was my roommate and mentor on the show and helped me stay calm. I'm also rooting for Brooke [Williamson].
More: Top Chef's Annie Pettry is definitely rooting for the rookies this season
SB: [Williamson] since the challenge of the radish, but I'm happy I had to lose to someone like her making the best desserts of all Top Chef than to lose to some other chef that I don't think deserves to still be on the show.
SB: I clashed with Sylva [Senat] since day one. I didn't have a good feeling with him. In the BBQ challenge, I had some problems working with him.
SB: Padma [Lakshmi] sometimes spoke to me in Italian. I knew she could speak Italian, but still, it was surprising!
SB: Sylva.
SB: One of the best experiences beside cooking with the greatest chefs?? Well, that night on the BBQ challenge, besides what happened, it was really magical to spend the night there, try to control the fire, to have my first s'more from Casey and Jim, and to have a nice talk and selfie with Sheldon and Emily.
SB: My biggest challenge was to let the judges understand my food. I never had the chance to cook or have Southern food, so it was very difficult for me to cook in that way.
SB: It is hard to say because all my favorite Top Chefs now are my friends and contestants.
More: Top Chef's Gerald S. says exactly what everyone thought about those truffles
Before you go, check out our slideshow below.
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!