Top Chef's Silvia Barban clashed with another chef while on the show — and thinks he should have gone home

Ugh, Silvia. Girl. We can't believe it, either.

Of course Top Chef's latest eliminee fell victim to the "birthday curse." You know, as Silvia Barban said during Episode 5, whenever a cheftestant has a birthday coming up, they get the axe. Remember when it happened to Leah Cohen in Season 5? Or how about Stacy Cogswell in Season 12?

So, was Barban surprised to get eliminated? And who is she rooting for to win? Let's take a look at what she had to say in our exclusive interview.

SheKnows: Were you surprised by your elimination?

Silvia Barban: I was really surprised to get eliminated.

SK: What was it like working with all the judges on the show? Who's the most intimidating?

SB: Working with the judges was great but also intense. I admire Tom Colicchio so much. His knowledge of food and the many chefs that he has worked with along his journey made me very intimidated. But in Last Chance Kitchen, it became a challenge to make him proud of me.

SK: Which contestant do you think deserves to win? Or who are you rooting for?

SB: I am rooting for Casey [Thompson]... she deserves to win. She was my roommate and mentor on the show and helped me stay calm. I'm also rooting for Brooke [Williamson].

SK: Who did you consider your biggest competition?

SB: [Williamson] since the challenge of the radish, but I'm happy I had to lose to someone like her making the best desserts of all Top Chef than to lose to some other chef that I don't think deserves to still be on the show.

SK: Was there anyone on the show you really clashed with? Who was it and why?

SB: I clashed with Sylva [Senat] since day one. I didn't have a good feeling with him. In the BBQ challenge, I had some problems working with him.

SK: What's one thing that happened behind the scenes viewers didn't get to see on the show?

SB: Padma [Lakshmi] sometimes spoke to me in Italian. I knew she could speak Italian, but still, it was surprising!

SK: Who do you think deserved to go home on last night’s episode?

SB: Sylva.

SK: What was the best experience you had on the show?

SB: One of the best experiences beside cooking with the greatest chefs?? Well, that night on the BBQ challenge, besides what happened, it was really magical to spend the night there, try to control the fire, to have my first s'more from Casey and Jim, and to have a nice talk and selfie with Sheldon and Emily.

SK: What was the biggest challenge for you on the show?

SB: My biggest challenge was to let the judges understand my food. I never had the chance to cook or have Southern food, so it was very difficult for me to cook in that way.

SK: Who's your favorite Top Chef contestant of all time and why?

SB: It is hard to say because all my favorite Top Chefs now are my friends and contestants.

Think Sylva Senat should have been eliminated over Silvia Barban on Top Chef? Let us know in the comments.

