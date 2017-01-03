Tarek El Moussa's ready for 2017 after having the "best New Year" celebration of his life

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Tarek El Moussa started his 2017 off with some serious self reflection.

In a post on Instagram, the Flip Or Flop star gave followers some insight into how he was processing what he called "the most defining year of my life."

"Today signifies they end of another year," he wrote alongside a photo of his 1-year-old son, Brayden James. "It's a time where we all reflect on our own personal journey. Looking back we must ask ourselves what we did right and what we did wrong. It's a time to look back and ask ourselves if we took advantage of the year we will never get back. For me... 2016 was the biggest defining year of my life. It was a year that will change the destination of my life and I'm ready for the ride. The crazy ride of 2016 taught me so much about myself. Today, going into 2017, I've learned i'm much stronger than I ever thought possible and the lessons I learned in 2016 will stay with me through the rest of my life. I truly believe in all these words and I urge everyone to look back and ask yourself what lessons can you take from 2016 to make 2017 the best year ever!!"

El Moussa and his wife, Christina, recently revealed that they've been separated since May and have no plans to reconcile, though they continue to work together on their HGTV show. After they spent Christmas together with their kids, Tarek had the kids for New Year's, while Christina partied with friends. Tarek posted on Instagram with photos of his celebrations, first at the beach with his kids and niece and later, a photo of 7-year-old daughter Taylor Reese fast asleep, with the caption, "Me and #my #date almost made it to #New #Years!! She fell asleep on my shoulder and I had to walk a #mile with her!!! Hands #down the best #New #Year of my life!!!!"

