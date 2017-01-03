Sections
Not everyone in the Sister Wives family is happy Mariah came out

Image: TLC
Print

We actually have to wait 'til next week to see how Mariah Brown's family reacts to her coming out on Sister Wives

On Sundays episode of Sister Wives, one of the kids had some big news.

More: The Sister Wives family presents an unexpected argument for polygamy

The show had been teasing its New Years episode for a while, promising something big, and it really delivered: Mariah, the 21-year-old daughter of Kody and Meri Brown, announced to the family that she's a lesbian.

On the show, a nervous-looking Mariah gathered the entire family into one room, including Kody's other wives, Janelle, Christine and Robyn, to make the big announcement.

Before Mariah drops her news, Kody jumps the gun a little, assuming her big announcement is about getting into medical school, to which she nervously replies, "No, I haven't even applied." A concerned looking Meri asks her, "Why are you freaking out?"

Both Janelle and Kody comment on how nervous Mariah is before she takes a few deep breaths and drops her bombshell, simply saying to her family, "I'm gay."

More: Sister Wives' fans distracted by Meri Brown's catfishing details

Jaws drop all over the room, but the one that stays put is Meri's, as a disappointed expression fills her face. While we won't know for sure until next week how the family is going to react, we do know that the Brown family's fundamental Mormonism thinks of homosexuality as a sin.

In a teaser for next week's episode, Kody and Meri discuss the news. Meri tell Kody, "You were like smiling and happy and saying you were so happy for her. And I'm just... I don't..."

Kody replies, "We’re not happy Mariah’s gay; we’re happy Mariah knows herself."

Regardless of how her family feels, Mariah received an overwhelming amount of support online after the episode aired.

"wow okay y'all making me cry with your support. thank you thank you thank you thank you," she wrote on Twitter, along with a rainbow flag emoji.

More: Sister Wives fans are freaking out over Meri Brown's cryptic tweet

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Image: Sister Wives/Facebook
