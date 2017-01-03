Sections
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Heather Locklear checks into rehab for the fifth time

Allie Gemmill

by

Allie Gemmill

Image: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com
Reports of Heather Locklear's unwillingness to go to rehab follow her to Cliffside Malibu Rehab Center

Former Melrose Place star and '90s icon Heather Locklear has entered rehab for the fifth time.

Radar Online reports that Locklear's admission into rehab was tense, with the actor allegedly unwilling to go quietly. A source from Cliffside Malibu Rehab Center stated that, allegedly, "When she came in, she was drunk and on pills, crying and screaming," further adding that, "She’s in a private house with two other people. The only time she comes out is to see the doctor.”

More: Heather Locklear hospitalized — did she OD?

Previous reports surfaced in September 2016 that Locklear had been hospitalized for mixing drugs with alcohol. People stated that Locklear had allegedly been out of control during the event and displaying worrying signs of going completely off the rails. There now seems to be a connection between that September incident and this current rehab check-in. People also quoted a source who stated that Locklear was "weighing her options" and luckily had the full support of her family.

Image: Fayes Vision/WENN.com

More: Heather Locklear checks into rehab

While it's unclear what the inciting event that led to Locklear's fifth rehab check-in was, I can only hope that she is able to find recovery during this difficult time. Locklear has been working steadily over the last few years, and she can soon be seen on the TLC/Tyler Perry drama Too Close To Home. Previous to that, she had a recurring role on Franklin & Bash as well as a short stint on Hot in Cleveland and the 2009 Melrose Place revival.

Image: Grant Lamos IV/Getty Images
