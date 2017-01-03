All signs point to serious after Lopez was spotted at Drake's New Year's Eve performance in Las Vegas

Allie Gemmill is an avid writer, cinephile, Ravenclaw, and pizza enthusiast. She regularly writes on film and television with a special focus on women’s involvement & influence in Hollywood. Additionally, she has bylines at Bustle, Keyfr...

Ever since he posted an almost proof-positive confirmation of their relationship on Instagram, Drake has been at the center of the rumors that he is getting cozy with Jennifer Lopez. But why won't Drake and Lopez officially confirm their relationship so we can all celebrate and move on? The pair has been pretty shy about saying anything aside from what they post on social media (which isn't much), which has left us — the eager fans — to rely on insider confirmations and other people's social media posts to confirm what many of us believe may already be true.

Such an occasion arose when FOX 5 Vegas reporter Chernéy Amhara attended Drake's New Year's Eve performance at Vegas hotspot Hakkasan. During the evening, Amhara managed to get a video of the crowd at Drake's table, happily dancing while Drake performed. Amhara noticed one very special person in particular who seemed really into the performance, though. I'll give you three guesses as to who it may be.