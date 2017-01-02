Billie Lourd finally breaks her silence on the death of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds

Lourd is Fisher's only child. She is the daughter of talent agent Bryan Lourd, who was with Fisher for three years from 1991-1994.

Fisher suffered a heart attack aboard a flight from London to Los Angeles on Dec. 23 and died at the hospital on Dec. 27.

The next day, Reynolds suffered a stroke while at her son Todd Fisher's home in Beverly Hills planning the funeral arrangements for Carrie. She died that day. Todd told the Associated Press his mother's last words were, "I want to be with Carrie."

Since the deaths, Lourd's Scream Queens co-stars have showered her with love and support, including her rumored boyfriend Taylor Lautner.

This girl is one of the strongest, most fearless individuals I've ever met. Absolutely beautiful inside and out. I'm lucky to know you @praisethelourd .. , me. A photo posted by Taylor Lautner (@taylorlautner) on Dec 27, 2016 at 4:40pm PST

i love you so very much @praisethelourd. my heart is with you & your family. A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Dec 27, 2016 at 2:16pm PST

Holding my dear friend billie, and her sweet mommy Carrie in my heart right now.. A photo posted by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Dec 27, 2016 at 6:07pm PST

RIP, Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher. Our heart goes out to Billie Lourd and family during this difficult time.

