Sam Hunt's engagement probably means you can expect some very different music soon

Country singer Sam Hunt is engaged to Hannah Lee Fowler.

Though Hunt has tried to keep Fowler's face out of the spotlight, he drew attention to the relationship by openly singing about the couple's ups and downs in his music.

His newest single "Drinkin' Too Much," which was just released on New Year's Eve, offers some insight into the couple's tumultuous past.

"I'm sorry I named the album Montevallo. I'm sorry people know your name now, and strangers hit you up on social media," Hunt sings in the new song. "I know you want your privacy and you got nothing to say to me, but I wish you'd let me pay off your student loans with these songs you gave me."

Though Hunt even goes so far to literally hide Fowler's face on his social media posts, it didn't stop him from name dropping her and explaining the couple's problems further in his music.

2016 The Dead Sea A photo posted by Sam Hunt (@samhuntmusic) on Dec 26, 2016 at 1:07pm PST

Mohaler! A photo posted by Sam Hunt (@samhuntmusic) on Oct 29, 2016 at 1:47pm PDT

"Every dream I ever had was you. Hope you know I'm still in love. It's the kind you can't fall out of," Hunt's new song ends. "Hannah Lee, I'm on my way to you. Nobody can love you like I do. I don't know what I'm gonna say to you, but I know there ain't no way, I know there ain't no way, no there ain't no way we're through."

It seems like the two have managed to iron out their wrinkles, however, because Hunt's rep confirmed to E! News that the two are, in fact, engaged.

The two have been traveling together overseas for the holidays to places like The Dead Sea and Jerusalem.

2016 Israel A photo posted by Sam Hunt (@samhuntmusic) on Dec 26, 2016 at 1:05pm PST

Congrats to Hunt and Fowler on their upcoming marriage!

Are you surprised Hunt and Fowler managed to work things out?

