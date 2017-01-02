Lea Michele knows how to start off 2017 right: By getting naked, of course

Image: Michael Wright/WENN.com

Lea Michele is definitely not afraid to flaunt her sexy bod.

Michele, who is best known for her starring role in the hit series Glee, bared it all on her Instagram on Monday in support of the new year.

In the picture, Michele sits in front of a beautifully forested sunset, looking up at the sky. Even her hair is flowing back leaving nothing, except a cleverly placed leaf emoji, blocking her body.

Loving you so far 2017. A photo posted by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Jan 1, 2017 at 5:49pm PST

She captioned the pic, "Loving you so far 2017."

This isn't the first time Michele has bared it all. In fact, she is all about body confidence.

#tbt @ukwomenshealth #nofilter A photo posted by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Aug 11, 2016 at 9:28am PDT

A photo posted by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Jan 2, 2015 at 12:39pm PST

In a recent interview with People, Michele talked about being a role model for young girls by being comfortable in her skin.

"I’ve always had a platform coming off of being on Glee, of just really being proud of who I am and what I look like and my uniqueness and embracing that and I’ve talked often about how I feel that that’s really what’s helped me to get to where I am today," Michele explained.

She added, "That’s why I’m proud to be a voice for girls and say, 'You don’t need to look like everybody else. Love who you are.'"

Now that's the type of positivity 2017 needs!

Do you agree that Michele is a great role model for young women in need of some body confidence?

