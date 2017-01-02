Celebrity Apprentice is not the same without Donald Trump, but we're loving Arnold Schwarzeneger's one-liners

Passionate about dance, Stephanie's love of reality television and celebrity entertainment began with "Dancing with the Stars" and "So You Think You Can Dance." She has since discovered the wonders of the "Real Housewives," the Kardashia...

Image: NBC

Print

Two years and countless Trump scandals later...and Celebrity Apprentice has finally returned. A lot has changed since Leeza Gibbons won, including a move to California and, of course, Arnold Schwarzenegger taking over as top dog. So far, we're loving the show's fresh new vibe.

More: Miley Cyrus and Arnold Schwarzenegger's run-in was just weird

There are definitely some big changes to Celebrity Apprentice, but the basic structure of the show remains essentially the same: Two groups of celebrities must work on challenging projects. One member of the losing team is eliminated, but instead of hearing Trump's infamous "You're fired," the unfortunate contestant receives a deliciously cheesy line from Schwarzenegger, plus a ride over Los Angeles in (what else?) a chopper.

Image: NBC

Schwarzenegger brings a different energy to the show, and we're not just talking about the addition of iconic movie lines. Despite being a huge movie star and former politician, he does a surprisingly good job of relating to the contestants. He tells them interesting stories of how he overcame significant challenges — and yes, he has gone through some difficult times. For example, he chatted with the female team about how, as a teenager promoting his gym, he stood outside in the town square and posed in his underwear. His goal in telling this story was to communicate the importance of going above and beyond.

More: Arnold Schwarzenegger and other memorable celebrity pranks

Schwarzenegger has received a lot of positive feedback from viewers thus far, but not everybody is into his approach. He's been attacked for being too cheesy and for not firing Snooki, who clearly deserved to be let go. Other viewers frowned on his exchange with Jon Lovitz, who he demanded address him as "the Governor" and not by his first name.

TOO CORNY when Arnold said, "Hasta Lavista, baby #celebrityapprentice @MarkBurnettTV My eyes hurt from the rolling. — Jeremy C Huckins (@JeremyHuckins2) January 3, 2017

Now if Snooki makes it out of this boardroom this time THEN ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER NEEDS TO BE FIRED! #CelebrityApprentice — Sir Harvey Fitz (@SirHarveyFitz) January 3, 2017

Some Twitter users were relieved that Trump was out of the picture, although a few were quick to acknowledge that, given the choice, they'd much rather have him as reality star than as president.

Arnold is a wayyyy better host than Trump ever was #CelebrityApprentice — Will Seamon (@CuddlyCaucasian) January 3, 2017

Arnold just dropped a you're terminated and get to the chopper as part of his firing speech. 100x better than trump #CelebrityApprentice pic.twitter.com/iJA7x1KQBO — Greg (@RealistSpeaking) January 3, 2017

Whatever you think of Donald Trump's politics, he definitely deserves credit for his accomplishments with The Apprentice. That being said, the switch to Arnold Schwarzenegger is not necessarily a bad thing. Roll your eyes all you want at his cheesy one-liners, but we'll never get enough of hearing, "Hasta la vista, baby!"

More: Fans dub Arnold Schwarzenegger's Howard Stern interview his big comeback

What do you think of the new Celebrity Apprentice? Is it better without Donald Trump, or has it lost its original spark? Comment and share your opinion below.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.