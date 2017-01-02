Sections
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Log in
SECTIONS
What would you like to know?
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Azealia Banks' closet remodel video is straight out of your nightmares

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

View Profile
Image: Carsten Windhorst/WENN.com
Print

Just wait ‘til you see the terrifying inside of Azealia Banks' closet

Tons of people start the new year off by doing something like cleaning out a closet or some light remodeling. A fresh start deserves a fresh living space, right? Azealia Banks did both of those, and chose to ring in the new year by remodeling a closet in her home. She even went all HGTV about it and posted a video online so we could follow her progress.

More: Azealia Banks crosses a major line with her rant against Sarah Palin

But wait. We know enough about Azealia Banks not to be surprised by anything she does anymore, and this was still shocking. Apparently, the closet she's remodeling was used for brujería, a Spanish word for witchcraft, which might mean that she was literally sacrificing animals inside that closet.

And before you think that sounds way too extreme and there's no way someone would actually perform animal sacrifices in their closet, well, just watch the video. It's not paint she's sandblasting off the floor and walls. It's blood and chicken feathers.

Warning: This video is very NSFW.

The video itself is pretty horrifying, but that's only amplified by Banks' completely cavalier attitude about it all, like it's perfectly normal to have to sandblast dried blood and chicken feathers off the floor of a room in your house. She's wearing safety goggles, and at one point, looks at the camera and says, "Real witches do real things." Just completely nonchalant like that.

More: Kendrick Lamar and 7 celeb feuds with Azealia Banks

Twitter reacted just about how you'd expect — with both fascination and disgust.

More: There are just so many things about Azealia Banks' apology letter that we love

Happy 2017!

Just wait ‘til you see the terrifying inside of Azealia Banks' closet
Image: Giphy
Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
Everyone's favorite HGTV stars — then and now
Brace yourself — here's the list of all celebrity deaths in 2016
The 10 biggest HGTV scandals (including, yes, Christina & Tarek El Moussa)
Carrie Fisher's legacy goes well beyond Princess Leia
Related Articles
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!