Just wait ‘til you see the terrifying inside of Azealia Banks' closet

Tons of people start the new year off by doing something like cleaning out a closet or some light remodeling. A fresh start deserves a fresh living space, right? Azealia Banks did both of those, and chose to ring in the new year by remodeling a closet in her home. She even went all HGTV about it and posted a video online so we could follow her progress.

But wait. We know enough about Azealia Banks not to be surprised by anything she does anymore, and this was still shocking. Apparently, the closet she's remodeling was used for brujería, a Spanish word for witchcraft, which might mean that she was literally sacrificing animals inside that closet.

And before you think that sounds way too extreme and there's no way someone would actually perform animal sacrifices in their closet, well, just watch the video. It's not paint she's sandblasting off the floor and walls. It's blood and chicken feathers.

Warning: This video is very NSFW.

Azealia Banks via instagram, cleaning the closet she's been performing brujeria for 3 years in. pic.twitter.com/0OsoSdJynw — AZEALIA BANKS VIDEOS (@AzealiaVideos) December 30, 2016

The video itself is pretty horrifying, but that's only amplified by Banks' completely cavalier attitude about it all, like it's perfectly normal to have to sandblast dried blood and chicken feathers off the floor of a room in your house. She's wearing safety goggles, and at one point, looks at the camera and says, "Real witches do real things." Just completely nonchalant like that.

Twitter reacted just about how you'd expect — with both fascination and disgust.

@AzealiaVideos So we're just going to act like this ain't all types of fucked up?! pic.twitter.com/8EhSfOTkJv — Realslimshady (@YUN_purp) December 30, 2016

@AzealiaVideos you couldn't have built a shed or something to do all that in? — wuluminatti (@wudizz36) December 30, 2016

Happy 2017!