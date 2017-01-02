Sections
Kim Kardashian West's butt apparently has its own makeup routine

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: C.Smith/WENN.com
Kim Kardashian West's red carpet routine makes sure a lot more than just her face looks perfect

If Kim Kardashian West isn't going to return to social media herself, apparently other people are going to do it for her.

More: Watch Kim Kardashian West's sexy Love advent video

Today, that's her makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, who posted a series of photos from behind the scenes at the MTV Video Music Awards showing exactly what goes into the process of getting a Kardashian red carpet-ready. Hint: It involved makeup in a lot more places than just on her face.

In the shots, Dedivanovic gets really up close and personal with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star as he applies makeup to touch up her butt and maybe some other parts downstairs. It's kinda hard to tell exactly what he's working on, but he is definitely all the way up in there.

ok last one LOL. You can see all the rest on her app. #MakeupByMario. - @steph_shep

A photo posted by Mario Dedivanovic (@makeupbymario) on

You thought I only worked on the face? BTS glam from the VMAs today on KKW app. #MakeupByMario

A photo posted by Mario Dedivanovic (@makeupbymario) on

More: Kim Kardashian has the perfect (naked) response to slut-shamers (PHOTO)

"What really goes on before a red carpet event? I'm sharing behind the scenes photos of us getting ready for the VMAs on Kim's app. One of my fave looks of the year," he captioned one of the shots, followed by one that read, "You thought I only worked on the face?" as he got up close and personal with Kardashian's downtown. Thank God Kardashian's personal assistant was there to snap some pics — he credits her with taking the shots.

Apparently, there's more of this on Kardashian's app if you're really inclined to pay money to see if she's actually getting vag makeup.

More: Kim Kardashian West's robbery turns into a "she was asking for it" argument

Image: Lionsgate
