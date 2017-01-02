Rob Kardashian is taking his health more seriously now than ever

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Judy Eddy/WENN.com

Print

Rob Kardashian seems to have a New Year's resolution to take better care of himself, and he's off to a good start.

More: Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna's split wasn't forever, but no one's really surprised

Just days after being hospitalized for complications related to his type-2 diabetes, Kardashian Snapchatted a hike in the canyons around LA with his fiancée Blac Chyna.

The pictures showed that Kardashian and Chyna, who have been working to overcome a ton of relationship issues in the last few weeks, hit the trail in matching tennis shoes and black sweat pants. Kardashian captioned one shot of their matching looks "hike time" along with an engagement ring emoji.

Apparently, their hike was nice and long. In one video clip, Kardashian even whined a little bit about the distance they still had left to go, and at the end of the hike, he posted a celebratory video to Instagram, revealing that they had been on the move for two hours.

2 hour hike with @blacchyna !! SNAPCHAT name - robphuckedme A video posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jan 1, 2017 at 5:05pm PST

The pretty scenery and alone time might be just the thing Kardashian and Chyna need right now after an explosive few months of relationship problems. In December, they had a huge blowout after Chyna's Instagram was allegedly hacked and filled with screenshots of her talking to friends and her lawyer about how Kardashian was "fat" and "lazy." Soon after, Rob Snapchatted returning home to an empty house, claiming Chyna had left him and taken everything, including their baby.

More: You don't have to watch Rob Kardashian's & Blac Chyna's show but you do have to stop whining

Soon after the weirdly public blowup, though, they were back together and Chyna was at Kardashian's side when he was hospitalized last week.