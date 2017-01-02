Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are back together, but that doesn't guarantee he's her baby daddy

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Tough start to the new year for the Kardashians.

What was once the royal family of social media, the Kardashian clan seems to be having a little bit of trouble with the carefully controlled image management they were once famous for. First, Kim disappeared from social media following her robbery. Rob and his on-again, off-again fiancée and baby mama, Blac Chyna, have had a few very public meltdowns. And now, to top it all off, Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant.

That would be good news if it weren't for this kicker: She just found out about the pregnancy, a month after getting back together with Scott Disick, and she reportedly doesn't know if he's the father.

This would be Kardashian's fourth child, and the other three, 7-year-old Mason, 4-year-old Penelope and 2-year-old Reign are all definitely Disick's.

Sources told In Touch Weekly that even right before she and Disick reconciled, Kardashian was hooking up with former boxer Younes Bendjima. That would be a huge slap in the face to Disick, who's been trying to win Kardashian back for more than a year, and a source confirms: "Scott hit the roof when he heard she was hooking up with Younes."

Kardashian was even seen with Bendjima after she and Disick got back together — last month, after Kardashian and Disick reportedly had a fight, she was seen leaving a Beverly Hills hotel with Bendjima.

"Kourtney has a thing for boy toys, and Younes is just her type," the source dished. "She’s been boasting to pals about his amazing six-pack, telling them she can’t keep her hands off his sexy body."

