Sections
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Log in
SECTIONS
What would you like to know?
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Eva Amurri Martino speaks about her son's medical emergency

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

View Profile
Image: Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com
Print

Eva Amurri Martino's son had a terrifying accident, and she still hasn't recovered

Eva Amurri Martino, daughter of actress Susan Sarandon, is opening up about her son's terrifying emergency and how she's struggling to move past it.

More: Eva Amurri's husband dodged a huge nanny scandal with one clever move

On her website, Martino revealed that a night nurse fell asleep while holding her newborn son, Major, and dropped him, causing him to crack his skull. The accident happened just a few days after Thanksgiving.

"Kyle and I were sleeping at the time and were awoken by the sound of his head hitting the floor, and then hysterical piercing screams," Martino wrote. "He suffered a fractured skull and bleeding on his brain, and was transported by ambulance to Yale Medical Center where I spent two harrowing days with him to receive emergency care and further testing. To say these were the most traumatic and anxious two days of my life is an understatement."

More: Susan Sarandon's new grandchild has a high-ranking name

Now, a couple of months later, Major is "completely fine" and "hitting milestones," but Martino is still struggling to get over the incident herself.

"The guilt I bore in the days and weeks after this accident was more intense and more damaging than anything I would wish upon my worst enemy," she wrote. "It’s nearly impossible for me to trust anyone but myself to take care of Major now."

She continued, "Even though I finally made peace with the fact that this freak accident could not have been avoided by me, it has continued to affect me to my core and in all aspects of my daily life."

The accident has caused Martino to have crippling anxiety about the safety of her other child, 2-year-old daughter Marlowe too. She describes herself as "depleted and anxious," and says she hopes the help of her husband a therapist will be able to get her over what happened.

"With open arms, I welcome 2017 as the year I learn to forgive a little deeper, to let go a little more easily, to accept some things I cannot change and to love myself a lot more unconditionally," she wrote. "To anybody else who is suffering from similar feelings or challenges, no matter the cause — I am with you in this. Let’s get better. It’s time."

More: Eva Amurri about to make Susan Sarandon a sexy grandma

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
Everyone's favorite HGTV stars — then and now
Brace yourself — here's the list of all celebrity deaths in 2016
The 10 biggest HGTV scandals (including, yes, Christina & Tarek El Moussa)
Carrie Fisher's legacy goes well beyond Princess Leia
Related Articles
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!