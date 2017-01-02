Eva Amurri Martino's son had a terrifying accident, and she still hasn't recovered

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com

Print

Eva Amurri Martino, daughter of actress Susan Sarandon, is opening up about her son's terrifying emergency and how she's struggling to move past it.

More: Eva Amurri's husband dodged a huge nanny scandal with one clever move

On her website, Martino revealed that a night nurse fell asleep while holding her newborn son, Major, and dropped him, causing him to crack his skull. The accident happened just a few days after Thanksgiving.

"Kyle and I were sleeping at the time and were awoken by the sound of his head hitting the floor, and then hysterical piercing screams," Martino wrote. "He suffered a fractured skull and bleeding on his brain, and was transported by ambulance to Yale Medical Center where I spent two harrowing days with him to receive emergency care and further testing. To say these were the most traumatic and anxious two days of my life is an understatement."

More: Susan Sarandon's new grandchild has a high-ranking name

Now, a couple of months later, Major is "completely fine" and "hitting milestones," but Martino is still struggling to get over the incident herself.

"The guilt I bore in the days and weeks after this accident was more intense and more damaging than anything I would wish upon my worst enemy," she wrote. "It’s nearly impossible for me to trust anyone but myself to take care of Major now."

She continued, "Even though I finally made peace with the fact that this freak accident could not have been avoided by me, it has continued to affect me to my core and in all aspects of my daily life."

The accident has caused Martino to have crippling anxiety about the safety of her other child, 2-year-old daughter Marlowe too. She describes herself as "depleted and anxious," and says she hopes the help of her husband a therapist will be able to get her over what happened.

"With open arms, I welcome 2017 as the year I learn to forgive a little deeper, to let go a little more easily, to accept some things I cannot change and to love myself a lot more unconditionally," she wrote. "To anybody else who is suffering from similar feelings or challenges, no matter the cause — I am with you in this. Let’s get better. It’s time."

More: Eva Amurri about to make Susan Sarandon a sexy grandma