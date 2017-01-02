It looks like the rest is slightly less unwritten for The Hills star and her husband, William Tell

Allie Gemmill is an avid writer, cinephile, Ravenclaw, and pizza enthusiast. She regularly writes on film and television with a special focus on women’s involvement & influence in Hollywood. Additionally, she has bylines at Bustle, Keyfr...

An exciting announcement was made in the first hours of 2017, and it involves one of your favorite reality TV stars. Lauren Conrad announced she was pregnant on Instagram on Jan. 1, and she did it in the cutest way possible. The picture is simply a photo of her sonogram in front of a pretty on-brand rustic wooden wall. Interestingly, you can just make out the outline of what will surely be one of the cutest babies of 2017. It would appear that Conrad is already a few weeks along, so we may get to meet Baby Conrad by the end of the summer.

It's an exciting time for Conrad and husband William Tell; this is their first child. The pair has enjoyed an extended honeymoon period following their September 2014 nuptials. Conrad has reportedly wanted to focus on building her brand, working on her fashion line and creating a strong foundation in her marriage before considering motherhood. Conrad once noted about married life, "My favorite thing about being married is knowing that I have a partner in life that I get to do so many wonderful things with. Dreaming of the things we will do 20 years from now is so fun."

Now, it seems that 20 years down the road, Conrad and Tell will be well-seasoned parents and enjoying family life. I mean, how precious is that? Happily, the announcement also all but confirms that Conrad will be the sweetest mother in 2017 (and maybe of all time).

Longtime fans of The Hills will note that Conrad isn't the first Hills alum to become a mother: both Kristin Cavallari and Audrina Patridge are also totally in the mom zone. Cavallari has three children — Saylor, Camden and Jaxon — while Patridge welcomed baby girl Kirra Max last summer. Can you even imagine the kinds of adorable playdates and mom groups the women of The Hills could potentially have?

2017 is definitely shaping up to be a great year for Conrad and Tell. Congratulations are in order for the happy couple.