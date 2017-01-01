Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve performance may have been intentionally sabotaged by the network

Image: Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com

Mariah Carey had a disastrous performance during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve on Saturday night, but her manager, Stella Bulochnikov, is claiming it wasn't Carey's fault.

Us Weekly spoke with Bulochnikov and reports that Bulochnikov is claiming Carey was sabotaged by the network for the sake of ratings.

"I will never know the truth, but I do know that we told them three times that her mic pack was not working and it was a disastrous production," Bulochnikov explained. "I'm certainly not calling the FBI to investigate. It is what it is: New Year's Eve in Times Square. Mariah did them a favor. She was the biggest star there, and they did not have their shit together."

A source also told Us Weekly that Carey's team "did call it sabotage."

Bulochnikov told the mag, "They acknowledged that they knew her inner ears were not working. They did not cut to a commercial. They did not cut to the West Coast feed. They left her out there to get ratings."

Of course, Dick Clark Productions, who was responsible for the show, denied responsibility.

The company said in a statement, "As the premier producer of live television events for nearly 50 years, we pride ourselves on our reputation and long-standing relationships with artists. To suggest that DCP, as producer of music shows including the American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and Academy of Country Music Awards, would ever intentionally compromise the success of any artist is defamatory, outrageous and frankly absurd. In very rare instances, there are of course technical errors that can occur with live television; however, an initial investigation has indicated that DCP had no involvement in the challenges associated with Ms. Carey’s New Year’s Eve performance. We want to be clear that we have the utmost respect for Ms. Carey as an artist and acknowledge her tremendous accomplishments in the industry."

Carey's performance took place shortly before the ball drop in Times Square on New Year's Eve. She reportedly couldn't hear the backing track during her performance, removed her earpiece and stopped singing. She was scheduled to sing her hits "Emotion" and "We Belong Together" but, unfortunately and for whatever reason, we got more music and very little singing.

In case you missed it, you can see how the whole thing went down below.

Do you think Mariah Carey was sabotaged by the network, or is her team just making excuses for the snafu?

