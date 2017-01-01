An elevator tried to ruin Ryan Seacrest's New Year's Eve hosting duties

Ryan Seacrest, host of Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, got stuck in an elevator on his way to reveal the New Year's Eve Ball in Times Square on Saturday morning.
According to ABC News, Seacrest and the Good Morning America producers were trapped for 40 minutes before the Fire Department of New York was able to rescue them.
Seacrest shared his experience via social media and had quite the sense of humor about the whole situation. He was able to publish video to Twitter and make calls during the ordeal.
"We didn't make it to floor two," he explained, adding that the only snacks on hand were Altoids, cough drops and an Advil.
safely out of the elevator! thx to the #FDNY #RockinEve @GMA @NYRE pic.twitter.com/gGiFJXua6w— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) December 30, 2016
we're trying to get up to the ball in Times Square w/ @GMA... #RockinEve @nyre pic.twitter.com/mvyvX1yeFp— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) December 30, 2016
"I will tell you this: If you've ever been stuck in an elevator, it's funny and cute for about 10 minutes," Seacrest said. "And then about 20 minutes in, it's not so funny anymore. But thank you to the fire department who came and rescued us and pried those doors open."
update 2 from inside the elevator w/ @GMA #RockinEve @nyre pic.twitter.com/ClzCePaA6Q— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) December 30, 2016
Luckily, Seacrest and crew made it out safe and sound, and Seacrest was able to continue his hosting duties for the day with success.
2017 just started in a big way! #RockinEve #hello2017 pic.twitter.com/OTf3mQxwZR— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) January 1, 2017
safely back in the @GMA studio! #RockinEve @NYRE pic.twitter.com/7TnEjI5BoY— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) December 30, 2016
Seacrest has already moved on from New Year's Eve. He is now busy prepping for the upcoming Golden Globes. Hopefully, no elevators get in his way this time.
on to the @goldenglobes flash cards today - feel like I'm back in school #eredcarpet pic.twitter.com/Q8LS9J8EeJ— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) January 1, 2017
