Kenya Moore went off on Instagram after three trespassers jumped her fence and knocked on her front door

Image: Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com

Don't mess with Kenya Moore. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star went off on Instagram on Friday after three trespassers hopped her home's fence and knocked on her front door. Then, she appeared to scare them away with a gun, according to a photo of the security footage she shared on social media.

Moore posted two videos on Instagram recounting the incident, saying, "OK, look, there's only one way to say this. I'm going to get real, real with y'all right now. I just had three motherfuckers come to my front door and knock on it. I didn't know who they were. They climbed over my fence, where I live, and came and thought it was a good idea to say, 'Hi Kenya,' like, bitch, you are on my motherfucking property and you are trespassing, because you climbed over my fence to get over here. Even though it's under construction, bitch, you can't crawl over it to get to me. This bitch over here is on high alert. We on level orange up in this bitch."

A video posted by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Dec 30, 2016 at 7:07pm PST

Moore captioned the first video, "I'm pissed! 3 people knocked on my door a woman and 2 big grown men. They climbed the fence when they couldn't get through my security gates. They got what they came for I stay sitting on ready. If any crazy motherfuckers want to F with me u deserve what's behind these doors."

A video posted by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Dec 30, 2016 at 7:13pm PST

Moore revealed more details about the confrontation in a second video, saying, "If you come over here, you come to my door, you can find out where I live, please do, because if you come over here, you gonna get a motherfucking cap in your ass. No 'Who are you? What are you doing here?' You are gonna get a motherfucking cap in your ass. I will fucking shoot and I will ask questions later. Try me. I will be pulling the security footage and I will be getting your license plates, and I will be prosecuting you for trespassing. You come over here, you're gonna go to jail and you might get an ass-whipping on your way to getting shot."

A photo posted by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Dec 31, 2016 at 4:30am PST

The reality star followed up the video posts by sharing screenshots of the security footage, including one where she appeared to pull a gun on the three trespassers, causing them to flee the scene.

She captioned one of the photos, "I have a right to feel safe in my home and to protect myself. I don't care if I'm on TV. What if 3 strangers banged on your front door ...2 of them being grown men wearing dark clothing knowing they could only get to you by jumping fences or trespassing onto other properties and mine? There are home invasions, robberies, rapist...What if your children or loved ones were threatened this way? Anyone who is bold enough to commit a crime, endanger themselves and others needs to be punished. Please help me identify these people. $1000 reward, email mooremanor2016@gmail.com."

A photo posted by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Dec 31, 2016 at 8:47am PST

Moore also added more information about the three people, saying, "They were driving a white car. The female was recording on her phone the entire time. They told someone! Turn them in anonymously and if it leads to their arrest you will get $1000 each."

