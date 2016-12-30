Sections
There may still be hope for BIP's Josh Murray & Amanda Stanton

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Josh Murray & Amanda Stanton are still just casually ignoring those breakup rumors

Could it be that Bachelor In Paradise's Amanda Stanton and Josh Murray didn't break up after all?

More: Did Amanda Stanton finally see Josh Murray's dark side?

After watching them join at the mouth and become one for an entire season of BIP, we couldn't help but root for these two. Murray is a little sketchy, sure, but Stanton is the sweetest human on the planet, and if she doesn't deserve love, none of us does.

Then, weeks ago, rumors started to surface saying that despite being one of the strongest couples to leave paradise together, Murray and Stanton had broken up. Multiple sources confirmed it: They reportedly had a nasty fight and went their separate ways.

Or did they?

An observant fan caught Murray and Stanton shopping together earlier this week and snapped a pic with them to post to Twitter.

More: Josh Murray might be the shadiest guy in Bachelor in Paradise history

In the snap, they look happy and relaxed. Why would they be happily shopping together right after a breakup? That just doesn't make any sense.

Of course, there's still the possibility that Murray and Stanton are just trying to trick us by keeping their relationship status under wraps until they can reveal it themselves. They've been in Georgia all week filming a new Bachelor special, "Countdown To Nick," which is set to air Sunday, and it's widely speculated that they'll confirm the breakup rumors — or put them to rest — on the show.

As of now, neither Murray nor Stanton has specifically addressed the reports about their breakup, so while there are a lot of conflicting signs that could go either way, we probably have to wait until Sunday to know for sure.

More: Amanda Stanton is having a hard time enjoying her engagement to Josh Murray

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

