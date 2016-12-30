Sections
Police are still investigating George Michael's death, even after his autopsy

Christina Marfice

George Michael's autopsy was inconclusive, and it could be weeks before we know why he died

Police will continue investigating singer George Michael's death after his autopsy didn't reveal anything conclusive about how he died.

E! News published a statement from Thames Valley police, which laid out the next steps in determining what caused the death of the Wham! frontman.

"A post mortem examination was carried out yesterday as part of the investigation into the death of George Michael," the statement said. "The cause of death is inconclusive and further tests will now be carried out. The results of these tests are unlikely to be known for several weeks. Thames Valley Police will prepare a file for the Oxfordshire Coroner. Mr. Michael's death is still being treated as unexplained but not suspicious."

Those close to Michael have simply said that he died of "heart failure." His death does appear to have been peaceful — he was found in bed by his boyfriend after he died in his sleep.

Michael's longtime partner, Fadi Fawaz, later tweeted about finding Michael dead on Christmas morning.

"ITs a xmas i will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning," Fawaz wrote. "I will never stop missing you xx."

Meanwhile, other artists continue to pay tribute to Michael's legacy. Coldplay's Chris Martin performed his own take on Wham!'s "Last Christmas" at a performance last week, and Elton John, a longtime friend of Michael's, stopped a show to give a touching tribute to the singer.

"As a human being he was one of the kindest, sweetest, most generous people I've ever met," John told the crowd before playing "Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me," a song he and Michael famously recorded a duet of in 1992.

