Drake and Jennifer Lopez are officially DraLo

Christina Marfice

Image: Judy Eddy/WENN.com
Print

Jennifer Lopez and Drake aren't doing anything to hide their love

We kind of already knew this moment was coming.

More: After 3 failed marriages, Jennifer Lopez still believes in love

Drake and Jennifer Lopez have been slowly but steadily moving their budding romance from the shadows into the public eye, and they're officially not even trying to hide it anymore. They're definitely together, and they don't care if the whole world is watching, which is kind of awkward because they're also at that new couple stage where they're just all over each other.

They went together to a prom-themed Winter Wonderland party, where they were named king and queen (of course) and were also caught on a lot of bystanders' cameras getting really, really cozy on the dance floor.

More: Drake's gift to Rihanna for her VMA award proves he's gaga over her

@jlo #JenniferLopez #Drake #JLovers #DraLo

A video posted by Jennifer Lopez Follows ❀ (@jenniferlopezlove) on

What makes all this footage even better is that they seem to be dancing to an unreleased track they made together — both their voices can be heard in the duet that's playing in the background. They need to drop their music for real, ASAP.

Onlookers said they were cuddly and close all night, made out on the dance floor, took cute photo booth pics together and other gross things that definitely mean they are a couple for real. Not that anyone is surprised by that after the cuddly photo they both dropped on Instagram earlier this week.

A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

More: 8 times Drake was actually hilarious, including that "Bad Blood" Apple ad

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Jennifer Lopez and Drake aren't doing anything to hide their love
Image: FayesVision/WENN.com
