TV legend Barbara Tarbuck dies at age 74

Allie Gemmill

Allie Gemmill

Image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The General Hospital actress lost her battle with Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease

We're nearly finished with 2016 and yet the heartbreak still rolls in. Legendary television actress Barbara Tarbuck has died at age 74, leaving behind an incredible body of work. Her daughter, Jennifer Lane Connolly, reported that she died at home after a long fight with Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, a rare disorder which typically affects the brain.

More: We are so not OK with Tyler Christopher's General Hospital exit

Tarbuck was best known as Lady Jane Jacks on General Hospital. She was a regular player on the long-running daytime soap since 1996. Tarbuck's credits, though, extend further back; the actress has been working in film and television since 1978. She maintained a lively theater career, having trained at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art before going on to star in shows like Neil Simon's Brighton Beach Memoirs and David Mamet's Water Engine.

Tarbuck was a true maverick of many mediums and her roster of over 100 film and television credits proves it. Aside from her decade-long run on General Hospital, she also had special guest roles on a variety of hit television shows, including Charlie's Angels, St. Elsewhere, M*A*S*H, Dallas, Dynasty, Santa Barbara, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, NYPD Blue, and most recently, American Horror Story: Asylum and Mad Men.

More: 5 clues that give us hope Steve Burton is returning to General Hospital

Tarbuck was born in Detroit and had worked since she was 9 years old, when as Variety reports, she began appearing on the WWJ children's show Storyland. It would seem that those early days on Storyland began a lifelong love affair with acting. Tarbuck kept that passion alive and delivered some truly wonderful performances to us all.

More: General Hospital producers made the right move bringing Ingo Rademacher back

There's no doubt in my mind that while the work of Tarbuck will live on. She will be sincerely missed.

