Billie Lourd's stepfather has the sweetest message for her

Image: Nicky Nelson/WENN.com
Billie Lourd's stepfather is comforting her and paying tribute to Debbie Reynolds & Carrie Fisher at the same time

As heartbreaking as it has been for the entire world to lose Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher so close together, we can't even imagine how it's felt for Billie Lourd, Fisher's daughter and Reynolds' stepdaughter.

More: Debbie Reynolds dead at 84 following stroke

But Lourd's family is stepping in with some extra support, including her stepfather, Bruce Bozzi, who married Lourd's father, Bryan Lourd, just a few months ago. Bozzi shared an emotional tribute to Reynolds and Fisher on Instagram, including a sweet photo of Lourd with the two women on her college graduation day.

"It's an honor to be your Stepfather," he wrote in a caption addressed to Lourd. "This day, your NYU grad day we had so much fun! Yankee Stadium your mom and I laughed our asses off, as she kept one fantastic line coming after the other - no less when we all fell asleep the night before in the smaller ceremony because it was so boring"

More: What you need to know about women & heart attacks after Carrie Fisher's death

He continued, "Every time Carrie looked at me she said 'how are you still awake'! Your grandmother with our sweet Ava was the kindest most loving. So...as Carrie said to me years ago 'I'm a good stepmother' I promise I will always be & the strength of these women live so vibrantly in you. I've been lucky enough to see this for a decade! Many decades to come.....heaven just got a s--t load more fun!!!! I love you @praisethelourd xo Bru Thursday 12/29/16."

@praisethelourd it's an honor to be your Stepfather. This day, your NYU grad day we had so much fun! Yankee Stadium your mom and I laughed our asses off, as she kept one fantastic line coming after the other - no less when we all fell asleep the night before in the smaller ceremony because it was so boring. Every time Carrie looked at me she said " how are you still awake"! Your grandmother with our sweet Ava was the kindest most loving. So...as Carrie said to me years ago " I'm a good stepmother" I promise I will always be & the strength of these women live so vibrantly in you. I've been lucky enough to see this for a decade! Many decades to come.....heaven just got a shit load more fun!!!! I love you @praisethelourd xo Bru Thursday 12/29/16

A photo posted by Bruce Bozzi (@brucebozzi) on

Lourd's uncle, Todd Fisher, told E! News about how hard it's been for her to lose two family members so suddenly.

"Carrie's daughter is 24 years old. To have to lose the girls, it's just horrible," he said. "She's got their genes, but you can't even imagine. I can't imagine being 24 and having to do this — and I'm 59."

Lourd has remained silent other than to release a statement through her mother's publicist confirming Fisher's death on Dec. 27.

More: Carrie Fisher's legacy goes well beyond Princess Leia

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Image: WENN
