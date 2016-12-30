Sections
The queen is quite impressed with Victoria Beckham

Image: WENN.com
Victoria Beckham's new award has the internet taking sides

Queen Elizabeth thinks Victoria Beckham is doing impressive work these days, but not all of the U.K. seems to agree.

More: Victoria Beckham was so un-Posh-like in this awkward yet hilarious video

Beckham just announced that she's been named on the Queen's Honours List for 2017 and that she's receiving an OBE, which means she's being named an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire. The former Posh Spice is getting the recognition both for her work in fashion and for her role as UNAIDS ambassador.

Beckham's husband, David Beckham, received the same award 13 years ago. She told People magazine that she's "delighted and humbled" to be on this year's list after her husband said meeting the queen when he was honored was "one of his proudest moments."

More: Victoria Beckham squashes hopes of another Spice Girls reunion

But not everyone is as stoked as the Beckhams about this. There was some pretty immediate backlash on social media from people who thought Beckham's background as a Spice Girl and current role running her fashion line made her a less-than-worthy candidate for the award.

"If Victoria Beckham OBE isn't death knell for honours system god help us. I know a cat more deserving and he just licks his bollocks all day," one Twitter user wrote. Another chimed in: "Victoria Beckham OBE? Can't imagine that's one of the Queen's nominations. Who next? Kim Katrashian for honorary Damehood? Sad."

Others rushed to Beckham's defense, including one Twitter user who wrote, "Why shouldn't Victoria Beckham, a woman with a savy business mind & UN charity worker get an OBE for showcasing Britain on a world stage?"

And then there's this gold from actor Ricky Gervais, who apparently isn't taking a side:

More: Victoria Beckham on her boobs: "I don't have them anymore"

Do you think Victoria Beckham deserves the award? Sound off in the comments.

