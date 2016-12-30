Sections
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2016 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Log in
SECTIONS
What would you like to know?
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

All the Netflix original series available to stream and coming in 2017

Jessica Hickam

by

Image: Netflix
Print

Find your new favorite show thanks to our compilation of all 82 Netflix original series

Netflix has come a long way since its first original series, House of Cards, which premiered Feb. 1, 2013.

In just three short years, the streaming service has become one of the most dominant forces in television, churning out new content and changing the television landscape.

From drama to children's shows, Netflix is changing the way we watch for good. Hello, bingeing!

Unless you're a Netflix ninja, I'm going to go ahead and guess that you haven't seen all 82 original series the service offers.

Go ahead and scroll through to find your new favorite show. You know you wanna.

1. House of Cards

Ruthless and cunning, Congressman Francis Underwood (Kevin Spacey) and his wife Claire (Robin Wright) will stop at nothing to conquer everything.

1 of 81
Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
Brace yourself — here's the list of all celebrity deaths in 2016
The 10 biggest HGTV scandals (including, yes, Christina & Tarek El Moussa)
Carrie Fisher's legacy goes well beyond Princess Leia
A look back at Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia in 'Star Wars'
Related Articles
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!