Find your new favorite show thanks to our compilation of all 82 Netflix original series

Netflix has come a long way since its first original series, House of Cards, which premiered Feb. 1, 2013.

In just three short years, the streaming service has become one of the most dominant forces in television, churning out new content and changing the television landscape.

From drama to children's shows, Netflix is changing the way we watch for good. Hello, bingeing!

Unless you're a Netflix ninja, I'm going to go ahead and guess that you haven't seen all 82 original series the service offers.

Go ahead and scroll through to find your new favorite show. You know you wanna.

1. House of Cards

Ruthless and cunning, Congressman Francis Underwood (Kevin Spacey) and his wife Claire (Robin Wright) will stop at nothing to conquer everything.