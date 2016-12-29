Sections
/

A dreaded mistake 'like' ran Tina Knowles-Lawson right off social media

Jessica Hickam

by

Image: Guillermo Proano/WENN.com
Print

Tina Knowles-Lawson shouldn't be forced off Instagram for one little 'like’ mistake

Tina Knowles-Lawson, mother of Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, accidentally liked an Instagram post trash-talking Jennifer Hudson's singing. And the backlash was bad.

So bad, in fact, that Knowles-Lawson has decided to sign off social media.

More: I'm shocked Beyoncé and Jay Z are collaborating on an album! — said no one

It all started when someone posted a comment saying, "Jhud sounds horrible" along with a clip of Hudson and Beyoncé in Dreamgirls together on the 10th anniversary of the film.

Knowles-Lawson liked the photo, not noticing the jab in the comment.

Oh hey #TinaKnowlesLawson Slip of the finger?

A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

She quickly corrected her mistake, but not before the backlash ensued.

On her own Instagram, Knowles-Lawson explained the mistake, saying, "I've known Jennifer Hudson for many years and have totally been in admiration of her talent and beauty and kindness I would never ever say anything negative about her or agree with anything negative!"

"I never seen anything lak it".Just clowning around with my clowning around buddy Kaleb having fun I am writing this commentary for Jennifer Hudson and not for the evil mean people that are making this into a social media ugly thing. I've known Jennifer Hudson for many years and have totally been in admiration of her talent and beauty and kindness I would never ever say anything negative about her or agree with anything negative ! Mychildren worried that I might accidentally touch something when looking at other sites and have warned me about it . They always say that I am not that great on social media I have to be very careful . and somehow maybe I touched a button but the truth is I was on my Instagram and someone commented on Beyoncé (positive) by the way , and I went to look at their site and saw some good videos and performances of Beyoncé I came across the video of her and Jennifer (which I totally enjoyed) and I was looking at them I didn't even look at the comments or what people were saying till just now. and I absolutely would not have touched a like or dislike on one of these sites. I think if you look through my Instagram you'll see that I am not a hater and I am not negative about people so to Jennifer for my mistake of accidentally touching it which I don't remember doing I really apologize I totally love and Admire you and I'd have to be pretty stupid to do that knowing it would be everywhere, but I will be taking a break from social media as this is the bad side of it. There are people who make thier living off of negativity.

A video posted by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

She then added that she would be taking a break from Instagram.

"...I will be taking a break from social media as this is the bad side of it. There are people who make thier [sic] living off of negativity," she wrote.

More: Beyoncé's workout sounds like it would kill an average human being

Knowles-Lawson will definitely be missed from the world of Instagram. Prior to this incident, she was known around the web for posting some much-loved behind-the-scenes moments with Solange and Beyoncé.

She's still our baby We have Been picking her up like this since she was 10 yrs old . On the legendary SNL stage

A video posted by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

Please come back to Instagram soon, Tina!

More: Kanye West dissed Jay Z big-time, and now Beyoncé is totally pissed

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Image: WENN
