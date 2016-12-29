Tina Knowles-Lawson shouldn't be forced off Instagram for one little 'like’ mistake

Image: Guillermo Proano/WENN.com

Tina Knowles-Lawson, mother of Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, accidentally liked an Instagram post trash-talking Jennifer Hudson's singing. And the backlash was bad.

So bad, in fact, that Knowles-Lawson has decided to sign off social media.

It all started when someone posted a comment saying, "Jhud sounds horrible" along with a clip of Hudson and Beyoncé in Dreamgirls together on the 10th anniversary of the film.

Knowles-Lawson liked the photo, not noticing the jab in the comment.

She quickly corrected her mistake, but not before the backlash ensued.

On her own Instagram, Knowles-Lawson explained the mistake, saying, "I've known Jennifer Hudson for many years and have totally been in admiration of her talent and beauty and kindness I would never ever say anything negative about her or agree with anything negative!"

She then added that she would be taking a break from Instagram.

"...I will be taking a break from social media as this is the bad side of it. There are people who make thier [sic] living off of negativity," she wrote.

Knowles-Lawson will definitely be missed from the world of Instagram. Prior to this incident, she was known around the web for posting some much-loved behind-the-scenes moments with Solange and Beyoncé.

Please come back to Instagram soon, Tina!

