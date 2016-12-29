Sections
Charlie Sheen's twitter prayer goes viral – basically, he wants Trump dead

Jessica Hickam

by

Charlie Sheen has no problem wishing death on Donald Trump

Charlie Sheen has returned to the public eye with his antics in tow. This time he's making scary comments about President-elect Donald Trump.

More: Charlie Sheen has incredibly harsh words for "extortionist" ex-fiancée

After news that actress Debbie Reynolds died yesterday (2016 has had a particularly high mortality rate for Hollywood), Sheen responded with a tweet saying he hoped Trump would be next.

