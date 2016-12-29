Charlie Sheen has no problem wishing death on Donald Trump

Charlie Sheen has returned to the public eye with his antics in tow. This time he's making scary comments about President-elect Donald Trump.

More: Charlie Sheen has incredibly harsh words for "extortionist" ex-fiancée

After news that actress Debbie Reynolds died yesterday (2016 has had a particularly high mortality rate for Hollywood), Sheen responded with a tweet saying he hoped Trump would be next.

Dear God;



Trump next, please!

Trump next, please!

Trump next, please!

Trump next, please!

Trump next, please!

Trump next, please!





Sheen finished his tweet with a middle finger emoji.

More: Charlie Sheen was supposedly looking for a hit man to take his ex out

As of writing this article, the tweet had been liked over 72,000 times and retweeted over 38,000 times.

Sheen received so much criticism in response that he wrote a note, addressing the reactions.

And while many were upset, a lot seemed to love the message.

A-fucking-men! That would balance things out quite nicely. @charliesheen — Dren Driew (@WeirdNerd42) December 29, 2016

@lenyanw @HollandTaylor @charliesheen Trump is a deadly menace to this country & the world. I hope Death comes for him next. — Laura P (@dsigningwmn) December 29, 2016

@charliesheen @Me4Hillary throw in Pence and the rest of the cabinet and I forever promise to eat all my veggies — Boycott tRump (@vicsepulveda) December 29, 2016

I understand that people are upset by the election results. Trust me, I get it. But the best way of wishing for change is definitely not wishing for harm to come to someone. There's already been enough death in 2016. Instead, we should be focusing of effecting positive change. Attend a peaceful protest. Find a philanthropic cause to be a part of. Write a social media post that encourages love not hate.

More: Charlie Sheen's disgusting death threat to ex, Denise Richards, revealed

It's too easy today to send out a tweet without giving the consequences of your words a second thought. Trust me, I've read plenty of Trump tweets that prove my point. Which is exactly why we all need to take a step back. No good can come from a conversation that only encourages negativity.

How are you effecting positive change after the election?

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.