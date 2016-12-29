Corey Feldman swears Carrie Fisher's 'psychic ability' predicted his dark future

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: WENN.com

Print

Apparently, Corey Feldman's life could have been a lot different if he had taken some advice from Carrie Fisher.

More: Debbie Reynolds dead at 84 following stroke

Feldman, who was 17 at the time, starred alongside 25-year-old Fisher in 1989's The 'Burbs. He swears that during filming, Fisher recognized something about him that made her reach out and offer help.

"I was not at the best point in my life and I was about to go off the deep end to the dark side right before I became a heroin addict, and she saw it coming," Feldman explained to People. "She saw the darkness that was growing in me, but I didn’t understand it at that point. I didn’t know what was coming."

Feldman continued, "Carrie looked into my eyes and saw the pain and recognized it. She said to me, 'Honey, I got tot tell ya, this is your bail out. This is your chance to become clean and I can help you. Or you can be in denial and you’re going to go down this long, hard road.'"

More: What you need to know about women & heart attacks after Carrie Fisher's death

But Feldman didn't take Fisher's advice.

"At the time, I was like, 'I have no idea what you're talking about, but I really appreciate that you’re reaching out and you're sweet, but I'm fine,'" he said. "And I believed I was fine. But she had some great psychic ability and she saw my future. She knew I was headed for danger."

He continued, "[Carrie] told me, 'You may believe you're fine, but you’re not. You are changing seats on the Titanic.' Sure enough, a year later, I tried heroin for the first time and became an addict."

Feldman struggled for years with his addiction, but after getting sober in the '90s, he was able to share his accomplishment with Fisher, whom he ran into at an event 15 years ago.

More: Carrie Fisher's legacy goes well beyond Princess Leia

"She came up to me and said, 'Lets go have a drink,' and I was like, 'No, no, no. I’m sober,'" Feldman said. "We did have a nice back and forth friendship, but unfortunately we never reconnected in the past decade, which is sad. I would have loved to have said goodbye. You just never know. It’s one of those things where we all really need to take notice and appreciate the people in our lives."

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.