Talk about a dream proposal — Serena Williams' now-fiancé pulled out all the stops

Congratulations are in order for a future Mrs. Serena Williams!

Williams' engagement came as a shock to many of her fans because she's been so private about her romance with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. She broke the news by — what else? — posting a poem about her engagement to the I Said Yes subReddit.

"I came home / A little late / Someone had a bag packed for me / And a carriage awaited / Destination: Rome / To escort me to my very own "charming" / Back to where our stars first collided," she wrote. "And now it was full circle / At the same table we first met by chance / This time he made it not by chance / But by choice / Down on one knee / He said 4 words / And / [I said yes]."

Ohanian replied to the thread, adorably writing, "And you made me the happiest man on the planet."

He also shared a link to the poem on his Facebook page, simply writing, "She said yes."

Williams and Ohanian have been dating since October 2015 when they met at a lunch, apparently in Rome. They kept their romance pretty much completely off social media, but Ohanian supported Williams at many of her biggest tennis matches, including last summer's Wimbledon tournament. After she won the women's final, he posted the sweetest message to Instagram, one of the very few times the couple was public with any of the details about their relationship.

"Our queen stopped by center court today," he wrote alongside a photo of Williams on the court. "So proud of you, @serenawilliams. 22 looks good on you. #Wimbledon."

