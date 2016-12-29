Sections
Bella Thorne debuted a new look for the new year

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Michael Boardman/WENN.com
Red was so last year — Bella Thorne's starting 2017 with blue hair

Bella Thorne definitely isn't afraid to mix up her look, and she proved it by ditching her signature red locks this week for something a little more unconventional: midnight blue hair.

More: Bella Thorne throws Twitter tantrum after airplane crash

Thorne debuted her new 'do on Snapchat, and fans were immediately into it.

In addition to the completely new color, she chopped a few inches off her wavy locks. After nailing down her new look with red leather skinny jeans and a black lace top, she showed off her new hair color on the town with Keke Palmer. The two attended a party at LA's Think Tank Gallery Wednesday night.

More: We love Bella Thorne's honesty about her crappy health issues

The blue looks great on Thorne, but it's a little surprising to see her give up her red hair after comments she's made about it in the past — she seemed pretty attached to it. Even though she's a natural blonde, she's dyed her hair red for as long as she's been in the spotlight and told People magazine about how over it she was when she had to go back to blond for her film Shovel Buddies last year.

"I’m not completely digging the blond, to be honest," she told the magazine. "But once I get in the sun and I get a little more of a tan, I think it’ll look better. I think I’m just going to keep it for summer… And then for winter, I’m going to go back to my red, my luscious red."

More: Charlie Puth & Bella Thorne are airing their dirty laundry on Twitter

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Red was so last year — Bella Thorne's starting 2017 with blue hair
Image: WENN
