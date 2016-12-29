Rihanna can pretend she has zero FOMO but we know she misses Drake

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Patricia Schlein/WENN.com

Drake and Jennifer Lopez are setting off all our cute new couple alarm bells. But there's one person who's not so thrilled about the potential new romance: Rihanna.

Riri and Drake have been one of our favorite are-they-or-aren't-they couples this year, but they officially called off their sort-of relationship a few months ago. And since then, while Drake's been cozying up to Lopez and sharing sweet shots of their budding relationship on Instagram, apparently that's been pissing Rihanna off in a big way.

A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:38pm PST

"That picture of them together, all hugged up, made Rihanna sick," an insider told Hollywood Life. "To the point where she wanted to throw her phone down three flights of stairs."

But apparently, things weren't smooth sailing between Rihanna and Drake, and while she doesn't want to see him moving on, she doesn't want him for herself.

"Rih is just glad it's not her falling for this BS," the source said. "Better J.Lo than her. The only thing Drake's ever been good at is talking a good game and never following through."

Meanwhile, another insider says things are going well between Drake and Lopez, and that there's definitely potential there.

"Jen is looking forward with excitement to the new year. She keeps hanging out with Drake, and he has visited her house. She has nothing but nice things to say about Drake," the source said, adding that Lopez is "very smitten" with Drake. ""They do work on music together [but are] clearly enjoying each other on another level too. Jen loves the attention and she seems very happy to be spending time with him. Drake is very charming. He treats Jen with lots of respect."

