Sections
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2016 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Log in
SECTIONS
What would you like to know?
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Melissa Benoist and Blake Jenner become another couple casualty of 2016

Jessica Hickam

by

Image: Jaime Espinoza/WENN.com
Print

Add another couple to celebrity splitsville 2016: Melissa Benoist and Blake Jenner call it quits

Supergirl's Melissa Benoist and Glee's Blake Jenner have filed for divorce.

Benoist filed the paperwork citing "irreconcilable differences," according to TMZ.

More: Supergirl: Will The Flash crossover take the show off the air for good?

Benoist and Jenner met on the set of Glee back in 2012. After a two-year engagement, they married in March 2015. They have no children together.

Earlier this year, Benoist talked lovingly of Jenner in an interview with People, saying, "We only have fun working together. He’s my person to act with. He’s my favorite scene partner, always."

Jenner appeared on two episodes of Supergirl with Benoist as well.

The last time Benoist posted a pic on Instagram of Jenner was back in August 2016 on his birthday.

More: Supergirl's latest romantic subplot finally takes forced storylines too far

"I love you, you big goof," she wrote.

today is your birthday it's your birthday today I love you, you big goof @blakedaflake

A photo posted by Melissa Benoist (@melissabenoist) on

The last time the couple was seen together publicly was at the Toronto Film Festival back in September.

More: 8 things to know about Melissa Benoist, TV's new Supergirl

Benoist and Jenner have yet to comment publicly on the split, but their fans are devastated by the news.

TMZ reports that neither will be seeking spousal support, and Benoist wishes to change her legal name back to Melissa Benoist, dropping Jenner.

Are you surprised by the news that Benoist and Jenner are divorcing or did you see it coming?

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Add another couple to celebrity splitsville 2016: Melissa Benoist and Blake Jenner call it quits
Image: Darren Michaels/CBS
Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
Brace yourself — here's the list of all celebrity deaths in 2016
The 10 biggest HGTV scandals (including, yes, Christina & Tarek El Moussa)
Carrie Fisher's legacy goes well beyond Princess Leia
A look back at Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia in 'Star Wars'
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. 3 new Starbucks drinks that answer your chocolate cravings
  2. Zach Galifianakis and his wife had another baby
  3. Netflix helps you ring in the new year with your kids
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!