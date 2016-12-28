Add another couple to celebrity splitsville 2016: Melissa Benoist and Blake Jenner call it quits

Image: Jaime Espinoza/WENN.com

Supergirl's Melissa Benoist and Glee's Blake Jenner have filed for divorce.

Benoist filed the paperwork citing "irreconcilable differences," according to TMZ.

Benoist and Jenner met on the set of Glee back in 2012. After a two-year engagement, they married in March 2015. They have no children together.

Earlier this year, Benoist talked lovingly of Jenner in an interview with People, saying, "We only have fun working together. He’s my person to act with. He’s my favorite scene partner, always."

Jenner appeared on two episodes of Supergirl with Benoist as well.

The last time Benoist posted a pic on Instagram of Jenner was back in August 2016 on his birthday.

"I love you, you big goof," she wrote.

today is your birthday it's your birthday today I love you, you big goof @blakedaflake A photo posted by Melissa Benoist (@melissabenoist) on Aug 27, 2016 at 12:54pm PDT

The last time the couple was seen together publicly was at the Toronto Film Festival back in September.

Benoist and Jenner have yet to comment publicly on the split, but their fans are devastated by the news.

Melissa Benoist and Blake Jenner are getting divorced. Love is dead. Yet another thing 2016 has killed — Lemozine (@Astergal97) December 28, 2016

"MELISSA BENOIST AND BLAKE JENNER ARE GETTING A DIVORCE" pic.twitter.com/je3rT814ap — - (@Iaurinahoes) December 28, 2016

TMZ reports that neither will be seeking spousal support, and Benoist wishes to change her legal name back to Melissa Benoist, dropping Jenner.

Are you surprised by the news that Benoist and Jenner are divorcing or did you see it coming?

