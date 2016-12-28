Carrie Fisher's mother and Singin' in the Rain actress Debbie Reynolds dead after suffering possible stroke

Image: Tommy Gravad / WENN

Iconic actress Debbie Reynolds, the mother of the late Carrie Fisher, is dead at 84 after reportedly suffering a stroke on Wednesday.

Vanity Fair reports Reynolds died at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Beverly Hills, Calif.

"She wanted to be with Carrie," Reynolds' son Todd Fisher told the outlet.

Reynolds was said to be distraught over the death of her daughter and fellow actress Carrie Fisher.

In fact, KiisFM reports her last words were, "I miss her so much, I want to be with Carrie."

Reynolds was at Todd's house in Beverly Hills, according to TMZ, discussing funeral plans for Carrie when she experienced the stroke just after 1:00 p.m.

Carrie died on Tuesday after suffering a massive heart attack aboard a plane on Friday.

Carrie and Reynolds' up-and-down relationship was documented in Carrie's semi-autographical book Postcards from the Edge, which was later made into a movie staring Meryl Streep and Shirley MacLaine. Though it was said to be dramatized, the story was regarded as a reflection of their real life.

Reynolds divorced Carrie and Todd's father, singer Eddie Fisher, in 1959 following his scandalous affair with Elizabeth Taylor.

Reynolds was best known for her roles in films like Singin' in the Rain, The Unsinkable Molly Brown and How the West Was Won.

Unsurprisingly, Reynolds' death caused many of Hollywood's elite to react to her death after the news broke.

Two icons both on and off the screen.



Rest in peace, Debbie and Carrie. pic.twitter.com/cDPN6S8VWG — Good Morning America (@GMA) December 29, 2016

Debbie Reynolds helped light my passion for performing with Singin' in The Rain. She will always be an icon. Rest with Carrie, Debbie. — Grant Gustin (@grantgust) December 29, 2016

Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher. (1950s) pic.twitter.com/4bwDV0QxdV — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 29, 2016

I can't imagine what Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' family are going through this week. I send all of my love. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 29, 2016

My thoughts go out to #BillieLourd and hope she is okay. #DebbieReynolds and #CarrieFisher is too much for anyone to take. — Jon Schnepp (@JonSchnepp) December 29, 2016

It is beyond astonishing that both @carrieffisher & @DebbieReynolds1 have left this earth. I overwhelmingly adored & admired them both. pic.twitter.com/emLn1ZvwUd — Sean Hayes (@SeanHayes) December 29, 2016

