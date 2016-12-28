Sections
Debbie Reynolds dead at 84 following stroke

Jessica Hickam

by

Image: Tommy Gravad / WENN
Print

Carrie Fisher's mother and Singin' in the Rain actress Debbie Reynolds dead after suffering possible stroke

Iconic actress Debbie Reynolds, the mother of the late Carrie Fisher, is dead at 84 after reportedly suffering a stroke on Wednesday.

More: A look back at Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia in Star Wars

Vanity Fair reports Reynolds died at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Beverly Hills, Calif.

"She wanted to be with Carrie," Reynolds' son Todd Fisher told the outlet.

Reynolds was said to be distraught over the death of her daughter and fellow actress Carrie Fisher.

In fact, KiisFM reports her last words were, "I miss her so much, I want to be with Carrie."

Reynolds was at Todd's house in Beverly Hills, according to TMZ, discussing funeral plans for Carrie when she experienced the stroke just after 1:00 p.m.

More: Carrie Fisher had possibly the hairiest date at the Correspondents' Dinner

Carrie died on Tuesday after suffering a massive heart attack aboard a plane on Friday.

Carrie and Reynolds' up-and-down relationship was documented in Carrie's semi-autographical book Postcards from the Edge, which was later made into a movie staring Meryl Streep and Shirley MacLaine. Though it was said to be dramatized, the story was regarded as a reflection of their real life.

Reynolds divorced Carrie and Todd's father, singer Eddie Fisher, in 1959 following his scandalous affair with Elizabeth Taylor.

Reynolds was best known for her roles in films like Singin' in the Rain, The Unsinkable Molly Brown and How the West Was Won.

More: Carrie Fisher slams body-shamers with hilarious comeback

Unsurprisingly, Reynolds' death caused many of Hollywood's elite to react to her death after the news broke.

Rest in peace, Debbie.

What is your favorite Debbie Reynolds' film?

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Image: WENN
