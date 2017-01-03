Here's when all your favorite TV shows return this month, including Nashville and Scandal

Kristyn Burtt is an LA-based entertainment reporter who has covered everything from 'Dancing With the Stars' to the Oscars. If she’s not on the red carpet, she’s at home in yoga pants watching Netflix and eating potato chips.

Image: ABC/Nicole Wilder

With the holidays behind us, it’s time to turn the focus to the winter premieres of some of your favorite TV shows. Not only a flood of shows coming back, there are also some new shows to add to your viewing calendar.

Jan. 1

The Mick:

This wildly inappropriate, but funny, FOX comedy stars former It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia actress Kaitlin Olson as a hustler who is forced to take care of her rich sister’s three kids after her sister flees the country to avoid jail.

Sherlock:

We all know that anything with Benedict Cumberbatch is worth watching. The PBS show is back with Season 4 with Toby Jones joining the cast as the new villain.

Jan. 2

The Bachelor:

With Nick Viall running the show, expect the unexpected as this season’s contestant meets up with a woman he had a one-night stand with prior to the show.

The New Celebrity Apprentice:

Out with Donald Trump and in with Arnold Schwarzenegger! It’s a tough call for NBC, who is still dealing with the post-election fallout of the Billy Bush-Trump harassment issue. Schwarzenegger doesn’t have a saintly image in that department either.

Jan. 3

Bones:

Say goodbye to David Boreanz and the gang for their 12th and final season on FOX. Fans can expect a marriage, the return of Eddie McClintock and a serial killer to make the series finale a thrilling one.

Jan. 5

Nashville:

The country music series finally returns to TV by moving from ABC to CMT. Sadly, viewers will only get Connie Britton in 10 of the 22 episodes and Will Chase and Aubrey Peeples have exited the series.

Portlandia:

Image: IFC

The show is back for Season 7 with some incredible guest stars adding to the fun. Look for Andy Richter, The B-52s and Laurie Metcalf to spice up this IFC comedy.

Jan. 6

Emerald City:

Are you ready for NBC’s reboot of The Wizard of Oz? Dorothy is now 20 years old and Toto is a tough police dog. Expect a dark and twisted tale because we are definitely not in Kansas anymore. The 10-episode series stars Vincent D'Onofrio, Adria Arjona and Joely Richardson.

One Day at a Time:

Netflix rolls out its latest reboot about multiple generations of a Cuban-American family starring Rita Moreno as the matriarch. All 13 episodes are available on the launch date.

Sleepy Hollow:

The cast is back on FOX for Season 4 with a new cast member, Janina Gavankar. She is the show’s new female lead after writers killed off Nicole Beharie’s character. Will viewers respond? Let’s find out.

Jan. 8

Golden Globes:

Don't miss Jimmy Fallon taking the wheel from last year's host Ricky Gervais. Fallon has big shoes to fill after Gervais' snarky turn as host.

Jan. 10

Taboo:

Tom Hardy joins FX for this limited series in this conspiracy thriller set in the early 1800s. It looks dark and dramatic in a way that only Hardy can deliver, so expect it to be creepy.

Jan. 11

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee:

No one delivered more political talk with a punch than Samantha Bee in 2016. She returns for Season 2 on TBS just in time for Trump’s inauguration. We know she won’t be holding back.

Jan. 13

Sneaky Pete:

Giovanni Ribisi is heading back to Amazon in this Bryan Cranston/David Shore-created series. Ribisi plays a con man who takes on the identity of his prison cellmate once he’s released from jail. The pilot episode has been available on Amazon since 2015, but viewers will get to see the rest of the season beginning in January.

Jan. 15

Homeland:

The Showtime series is back for Season 6. The show has started to show its age a bit, but Claire Danes continues to deliver solid performances each season.

The Young Pope:

This hot HBO show is already in pre-production for its second season without the first season even airing yet. Jude Law plays the first American-born Pope in this 10-episode drama. The reviews have been stellar, so don’t miss this one.

Jan. 19

Scandal:

Viewers have been waiting patiently for the Season 6 return of Scandal. How did Shonda Rhimes' version of the election turn out? We had to wait through Kerry Washington's real-life pregnancy to find out, but the wait is finally over.

Jan. 21

Beaches:

While the original film starring Bette Midler and Barbara Hershey really doesn't need a remake, Lifetime released a schmaltzy trailer that sucked us right in. Idina Menzel and Nia Long star in this tearjerker.

Jan. 26

Riverdale:

The CW has become the unofficial home for comic-book series. This time, there's not a superhero in sight. If you loved the Archie comics as a kid, look for this fresh take on the town of Riverdale with Archie, Veronica, Jughead and Betty with a murder-mystery tale.

Jan. 29

Miss Universe Pageant:

While the existence of pageants merits debates about feminism and women parading around in bikinis, Steve Harvey is back with FOX again this year. Will he screw up the winner again?

Jan. 31

Switched at Birth:

This Freeform series is waving goodbye to fans after its fifth season. The show was groundbreaking in its 2011 debut as "the first mainstream television series to have multiple deaf and hard-of-hearing series regulars and scenes shot entirely in American Sign Language."

