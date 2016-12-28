We're all for not drinking and driving this NYE, but someone needs to tell Blac Chyna to calm down about Lyft

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

With all her breakup and baby daddy drama with Rob Kardashian lately, you'd think Blac Chyna would have enough on her plate.

But no, she's apparently ignoring all of her own personal issues for now because she really, really wants you to use her Lyft and Postmate discount codes.

Not only has Chyna posted on Instagram a handful of times encouraging her followers to use her codes:

But she actually changed her Instagram bio to shill the services, writing, "...(BlacChynaBusiness@gmail.com) Hair | @kendrasboutique SnapChatBlacChynaLA $50 in Lyft credit use Chyna," with a link to her Lyft promotion website.

Seriously, girl? How desperate are you for those referral points?

I want everyone to have a safe holiday Don't drink and drive use my code I'm hooking y'all up in $50 credits at Lyft !!!! Lyft.com/i/Chyna A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Dec 23, 2016 at 9:02pm PST

Get Lit this New Years !! Get anything you want delivered in minutes with $50 in free delivery credits! download @postmates app, use code CHYNA and enjoy whatever you need!!!! A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Dec 27, 2016 at 10:03pm PST

Don't get us wrong — we're totally going to use her links because a $50 credit is nothing to pass up. But why is she so obsessed with Lyft and Postmates right now?

Probably because it means a fat payday for Chyna. Celebs can make five or even six figures from sponsored social media posts, and if she's making, say, a certain amount for each user who cashes in on her codes, the more she shares, the more she makes. Who can blame a girl for wanting to Insta-post her way straight to the bank? That's pretty much everyone's dream job, right?

