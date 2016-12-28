New details emerge about T.I. and Tiny’s tenuous divorce

Bibi Deitz is the News Editor at STYLECASTER. She holds an MFA in fiction writing from Bennington College and lives in Brooklyn. Recent work has appeared in The Wall Street Journal, Bustle, Marie Claire, Teen Vogue, The Huffington Post, ...

Talk about drama! First, it came out yesterday that Clifford "T.I." Harris and Tameka "Tiny" Harris were done. Tiny filed for divorce Dec. 7, according to ET. The pair are already separated, and legal papers call their marriage "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation." Tiny wants joint legal custody and primary physical custody of the couple's kids, who include King C'Andre, 12, Major Philant, 8, and Heiress Diana, 9 months. She’s also seeking temporary and permanent child support and alimony.

But the dramz doesn’t end there. As BET points out, Tiny wants T.I. to cover all of the debt acquired during their six-year marriage thanks to his “high earning ability,” but she wants to keep all of the property acquired during their time together. Yeah, that doesn’t quite even out.

As ET noted, T.I. was just talking about the long haul in June. When asked by ET’s Sophie Schillaci what the secret is to a successful marriage in Hollywood, he said, “You just stay. You stay there and you get it done." And the couple just welcomed baby Heiress earlier this year.

If all of that weren’t enough, to add insult to injury, BET reports that Tiny may be considering seeking an annulment of her marriage to T.I. Whew! Divorces are never easy in Hollywood, but this split is particularly messy. Here’s hoping their divorce won’t drag on forever on top of everything.

