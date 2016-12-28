Yep, Gwyneth Paltrow is definitely right about all of us learning from her divorce

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Gwyneth Paltrow and her ex-husband, Chris Martin, are clearly still super-tight.

The pair made all of the headlines in 2014, when they announced that instead of divorcing, they were "consciously uncoupling," which is actually the exact same thing but with a weirder name. Since then, though, they've been a model of what an amicable divorce should look like, and Paltrow isn't shy about saying others should learn from their example.

"To this day, Chris would take a bullet for me, even though I'm not his wife," she told the February issue of InStyle magazine. "I honestly think Chris and I have contributed something positive to the culture of divorce."

To be completely honest, Paltrow is one of those celebs we love to poke a little fun at. Her lifestyle website, Goop, can get completely ridiculous, from encouraging women to steam-clean their vaginas to shilling holiday gift guides that include personal jellyfish tanks and solid-gold vibrators. But we have to give it to Paltrow this time: She's totally right.

In a society with a divorce rate that hovers right around 50 percent yearly, Paltrow and Martin's divorce has been a great example of the right way to peacefully dismantle a family — or, at least, to do it as peacefully as possible. Paltrow and Martin have never badmouthed each other in the media, seeming to remain friendly, and they've had no big, public conflicts when it comes to co-parenting their two kids, 12-year-old Apple and 10-year-old Moses.

When compared to some of the nasty, courtroom-bound celeb divorces and yearslong public custody battles we see in the headlines every day, Paltrow and Martin are definitely proof that if a divorce is necessary, there's a right way to go about it.

