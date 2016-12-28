Sources claim Christina El Moussa & Gary Anderson's relationship won't last very long

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

With Flip or Flop's Christina and Tarek El Moussa headed for divorce — and both moving on — there's bound to be a strange dynamic or two in upcoming episodes of the show.

HGTV's Flip or Flop is so popular that it's continuing on despite the El Moussas' split. And they seem to be mostly amicable — they spent Christmas together with their kids and posted all kinds of cute photos of the festivities on social media.

But what about their new significant others? Tarek is reportedly having a fling with the family nanny, while Christina has fully moved on with a new boyfriend, contractor Gary Anderson. Will he appear on Flip or Flop alongside the show's stars?

Sources say not to bet on it.

"I can’t imagine it lasting," an insider told In Touch Weekly of Christina's relationship with Anderson. "He’s got two grown daughters and doesn’t want any more kids. He doesn’t even like to be around [young] kids!"

So what's he even doing with Christina? The insider says it's all about her being a younger woman.

"I think it’s more of her looking up to him as a father figure," the source said. "Gary is also loaded. So I guess if you’re already used to someone like Tarek who has money, you’re going to go after someone like Gary."

There's also some new intel that claims Anderson may have had something to do with Christina and Tarek's split. According to an insider, "Christina fell for Gary while he was working on her and Tarek’s pool" three years ago, although Anderson had a girlfriend at the time.

That source says the big blow-up that led to the police being called to the El Moussa home just before they announced their divorce, was caused by Anderson.

"Tarek saw Christina’s phone and [believed] there was some inappropriate texting going on between her and Gary," the source said. "That’s when he blew up."

