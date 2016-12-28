Sections
Amy Duggar fires back at divorce rumors with the sweetest holiday pic

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: TLC
If you believe the rumors that Amy Duggar's marriage is in trouble, she has a photo to show you

All those divorce rumors that are flying around about Amy Duggar King and Dillon King?

Yeah, you can just ignore those if her Instagram is any indication.

Amy, the black sheep cousin of the Duggar family, posted a sexy Christmas snap to her account showing her getting awfully cozy under the tree with her husband of just over a year.

"Merry Christmas from the Kings to you and your family!" she wrote alongside the pic, which is awfully steamy by Duggar standards.

Merry Christmas from the Kings to you and your family! #flockedsnowinmyhair #cozyhome Pc: @mileswittboyer

A photo posted by AmyRachelleKing (@amyrachelleking) on

If this cuteness says anything, it's that Amy is fighting back against the divorce rumors that have been following her and Dillon over the last few months. The couple is set to appear on the upcoming season of Marriage Boot Camp, premiering in early January, and promos for the season have revealed some definite issues in the King marriage.

In one particularly explosive clip, Amy describes a time that Dillon allegedly lifted her up by her throat "all the way up to the ceiling." Considering that footage was filmed only seven months into their marriage, it looked like they had plenty to overcome if they were going to make it for the long haul.

That's why the timing on Amy's sweet Christmas pic feels like a direct response to the rumor mill. Every marriage has its problems, and she and Dillon are obviously no exception. But based on that particular family Christmas photo, we probably shouldn't expect to hear their divorce news any time soon.

