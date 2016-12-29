Top Chef's BJ Smith was so not on board with all those returning chefs this season

Kristine Cannon is the Entertainment Editor for SheKnows. When she's not at a music festival or live show, she's either struggling to train her dachshund, taking too many pics of said dachshund or watching re-runs of The Office. Also, hi...

First off, two words: Sam Talbot.

Yeah, us, too.

And we'll have a Q&A with Talbot next week. Don't you worry about that. But in the meantime, let's talk about Episode 4.

Through our Talbot-induced tears, we watched BJ Smith pack up his knives and leave the Top Chef kitchen. Some fans were surprised — while others couldn't get over the Talbot boot.

Daaaaaaaang I didn't think they'd cut BJ. Hopefully, you'll come back in last chance kitchen #topchef — Victoria (@MzFanta) December 24, 2016

You know what bothers me? THE FACT THAT BJ IS STILL HERE AND SAM IS NOT #TopChef — Cam Underwood (@UnderwoodSports) December 23, 2016

So we asked Smith: Were you surprised by your elimination? What'd you think about Top Chef veterans returning to the show? Here's what he had to say.

SheKnows: Were you surprised by your elimination?

BJ Smith: I was surprised by my elimination, especially after seeing the episode. The judges were a lot tougher on some of the other chefs.

SK: What was it like working with all the judges on the show? Who's the most intimidating?

BJS: It was great! I have a lot of respect for the judges we had on the show. Tom is by far the most intimidating.

SK: Which contestant do you think deserves to win? Or who are you rooting for?

BJS: I do not think anyone deserves to win more any anyone else.

SK: Who did you consider your biggest competition?

BJS: From the get-go, I was watching out for all of the veterans. They had a pretty clear advantage over the people who were on the show for the first time.

SK: Was there anyone on the show you really clashed with? Who was it and why?

BJS: No, we all got along really well.

SK: What's one thing that happened behind the scenes viewers didn't get to see on the show?

BJS Richard Blais came to the house for breakfast and hung out with us. That was really fun.

SK: Who do you think deserved to go home on last night’s episode?

BJS: Oh man, that's a tough one. It's hard to say, I wasn't able to try anyone else's food.

SK: What was the best experience you had on the show?

BJS: I've made some serious friendships on the show. We chat daily and I'm sure we will for a very long time.

SK: What was the biggest challenge for you on the show?

BJS: A lot of it! Living in a room with three other adults, not being able to speak to anyone at my three restaurants back home. Having the eight returning chefs as competition was a pretty big head trip that was hard to shake off.

SK: Who's your favorite Top Chef contestant of all time and why?

BJS: Gregory Gourdet. He is a very good friend of mine and did a great job representing PDX and himself.

