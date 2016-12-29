Sections
/

Top Chef's BJ Smith reveals how challenging it was being on the show

Kristine Cannon

by

Entertainment Editor

Entertainment Editor

Image: Tommy Garcia/Bravo Media
Top Chef's BJ Smith was so not on board with all those returning chefs this season

First off, two words: Sam Talbot.

Top Chef's BJ Smith was so not on board with all those returning chefs this season
Image: Pinterest

Yeah, us, too.

And we'll have a Q&A with Talbot next week. Don't you worry about that. But in the meantime, let's talk about Episode 4.

Through our Talbot-induced tears, we watched BJ Smith pack up his knives and leave the Top Chef kitchen. Some fans were surprised — while others couldn't get over the Talbot boot.

So we asked Smith: Were you surprised by your elimination? What'd you think about Top Chef veterans returning to the show? Here's what he had to say.

More: The three female winners of Top Chef have some words for the new contestants

SheKnows: Were you surprised by your elimination?

BJ Smith: I was surprised by my elimination, especially after seeing the episode. The judges were a lot tougher on some of the other chefs.

SK: What was it like working with all the judges on the show? Who's the most intimidating?

BJS: It was great! I have a lot of respect for the judges we had on the show. Tom is by far the most intimidating.

SK: Which contestant do you think deserves to win? Or who are you rooting for?

BJS: I do not think anyone deserves to win more any anyone else.

SK: Who did you consider your biggest competition?

BJS: From the get-go, I was watching out for all of the veterans. They had a pretty clear advantage over the people who were on the show for the first time.

More: Top Chef's Annie Pettry is definitely rooting for the rookies this season

SK: Was there anyone on the show you really clashed with? Who was it and why?

BJS: No, we all got along really well.

SK: What's one thing that happened behind the scenes viewers didn't get to see on the show?

BJS Richard Blais came to the house for breakfast and hung out with us. That was really fun.

SK: Who do you think deserved to go home on last night’s episode?

BJS: Oh man, that's a tough one. It's hard to say, I wasn't able to try anyone else's food.

SK: What was the best experience you had on the show?

BJS: I've made some serious friendships on the show. We chat daily and I'm sure we will for a very long time.

SK: What was the biggest challenge for you on the show?

BJS: A lot of it! Living in a room with three other adults, not being able to speak to anyone at my three restaurants back home. Having the eight returning chefs as competition was a pretty big head trip that was hard to shake off.

SK: Who's your favorite Top Chef contestant of all time and why?

BJS: Gregory Gourdet. He is a very good friend of mine and did a great job representing PDX and himself.

More: Top Chef's Gerald S. says exactly what everyone thought about those truffles

Top Chef's BJ Smith was so not on board with all those returning chefs this season
Image: Joe Kohen/Getty Images
