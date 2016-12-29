Top Chef's BJ Smith was so not on board with all those returning chefs this season

First off, two words: Sam Talbot.
Yeah, us, too.
And we'll have a Q&A with Talbot next week. Don't you worry about that. But in the meantime, let's talk about Episode 4.
Through our Talbot-induced tears, we watched BJ Smith pack up his knives and leave the Top Chef kitchen. Some fans were surprised — while others couldn't get over the Talbot boot.
Daaaaaaaang I didn't think they'd cut BJ. Hopefully, you'll come back in last chance kitchen #topchef— Victoria (@MzFanta) December 24, 2016
You know what bothers me? THE FACT THAT BJ IS STILL HERE AND SAM IS NOT #TopChef— Cam Underwood (@UnderwoodSports) December 23, 2016
So we asked Smith: Were you surprised by your elimination? What'd you think about Top Chef veterans returning to the show? Here's what he had to say.
More: The three female winners of Top Chef have some words for the new contestants
BJ Smith: I was surprised by my elimination, especially after seeing the episode. The judges were a lot tougher on some of the other chefs.
BJS: It was great! I have a lot of respect for the judges we had on the show. Tom is by far the most intimidating.
BJS: I do not think anyone deserves to win more any anyone else.
BJS: From the get-go, I was watching out for all of the veterans. They had a pretty clear advantage over the people who were on the show for the first time.
More: Top Chef's Annie Pettry is definitely rooting for the rookies this season
BJS: No, we all got along really well.
BJS Richard Blais came to the house for breakfast and hung out with us. That was really fun.
BJS: Oh man, that's a tough one. It's hard to say, I wasn't able to try anyone else's food.
BJS: I've made some serious friendships on the show. We chat daily and I'm sure we will for a very long time.
BJS: A lot of it! Living in a room with three other adults, not being able to speak to anyone at my three restaurants back home. Having the eight returning chefs as competition was a pretty big head trip that was hard to shake off.
BJS: Gregory Gourdet. He is a very good friend of mine and did a great job representing PDX and himself.
More: Top Chef's Gerald S. says exactly what everyone thought about those truffles
Before you go, check out our slideshow below.
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!