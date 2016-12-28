Billie Lourd's French bulldog Tina has a new roommate: Carrie Fisher's dog Gary

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

For those of us who follow Carrie Fisher's sweet dog on Instagram and worried about his fate, there's good news: He's reportedly going to be adopted by Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd.

Coolest dog ever posing with the coolest human ever #RIPCarrie #CarrieFisher pic.twitter.com/dl1kx5iTAK — Carrie Fisher's Dog (@Gary_TheDog) December 28, 2016

Fisher's dog is kind of famous in his own right. The 4-year-old French bulldog named Gary went with Fisher pretty much everywhere she went, even to interviews and events. He was a service dog for her bipolar disorder, and it didn't hurt that he's freakin' adorable. He was right by her side on her flight from London to LA when she suffered her heart attack, and sources say he even visited her at the UCLA medical center while she was there.

Saddest tweets to tweet. Mommy is gone. I love you @carrieffisher — Carrie Fisher's Dog (@Gary_TheDog) December 27, 2016

TMZ reports that Lourd also has a French bulldog named Tina and that the two dogs are already best friends. According to a family friend, Fisher always wanted Lourd to take care of Gary if anything happened to her. If, for some reason, things don't work out with Lourd, the friend said that Gary will definitely stay in the family.

I was always by your side but best of all you were always by mine. #RIPCarrie pic.twitter.com/QgeOYdmmH2 — Carrie Fisher's Dog (@Gary_TheDog) December 28, 2016

Fisher suffered her heart attack on Dec. 23. On Dec. 27, Lourd's publicist shocked the world with news that Fisher had died. Since then, fans and celebrities alike have been paying tribute to the late actress, best known for playing Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy.

