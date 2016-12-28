Sections
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2016 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Log in
SECTIONS
What would you like to know?
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Carrie Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd takes in Gary the dog

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

View Profile
Image: Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival
Print

Billie Lourd's French bulldog Tina has a new roommate: Carrie Fisher's dog Gary

For those of us who follow Carrie Fisher's sweet dog on Instagram and worried about his fate, there's good news: He's reportedly going to be adopted by Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd.

More: Carrie Fisher's legacy goes well beyond Princess Leia

Fisher's dog is kind of famous in his own right. The 4-year-old French bulldog named Gary went with Fisher pretty much everywhere she went, even to interviews and events. He was a service dog for her bipolar disorder, and it didn't hurt that he's freakin' adorable. He was right by her side on her flight from London to LA when she suffered her heart attack, and sources say he even visited her at the UCLA medical center while she was there.

More: What you need to know about women & heart attacks after Carrie Fisher's death

TMZ reports that Lourd also has a French bulldog named Tina and that the two dogs are already best friends. According to a family friend, Fisher always wanted Lourd to take care of Gary if anything happened to her. If, for some reason, things don't work out with Lourd, the friend said that Gary will definitely stay in the family.

Fisher suffered her heart attack on Dec. 23. On Dec. 27, Lourd's publicist shocked the world with news that Fisher had died. Since then, fans and celebrities alike have been paying tribute to the late actress, best known for playing Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy.

More: A look back at Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia in Star Wars

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Billie Lourd's French bulldog Tina has a new roommate: Carrie Fisher's dog Gary
Image: WENN
Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
Brace yourself — here's the list of all celebrity deaths in 2016
The 10 biggest HGTV scandals (including, yes, Christina & Tarek El Moussa)
Carrie Fisher's legacy goes well beyond Princess Leia
A look back at Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia in 'Star Wars'
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. 3 new Starbucks drinks that answer your chocolate cravings
  2. Zach Galifianakis and his wife had another baby
  3. Netflix helps you ring in the new year with your kids
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!