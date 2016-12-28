Sections
Angelina Jolie reportedly upset Brad Pitt saw the kids on Christmas

Cailyn Cox

by

Image: FayesVision/WENN.com
Brad Pitt may have felt like he had a 'big victory' over Christmas, but Angelina Jolie was furious

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's divorce has been very ugly, and for the most part, very public. But over the holidays the couple's children were able to enjoy some sort of normalcy when their therapists gave them the green light to see both parents.

More: Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie have come to a temporary decision regarding custody

However, the decision to give Pitt access to the couple's six children reportedly left Jolie incredibly unhappy — this according to a new report from In Touch Weekly.

"Angelina [was] furious about this. She's having a meltdown. She can't believe it's happening," a source told the publication of Jolie's alleged reaction to her kids being able to visit Pitt at his home on Christmas.

The source also claims Jolie did everything in her power to change the terms so that the visit would take place at her own house, but her requests were reportedly declined — which left her "furious."

While one parent may be left angry and upset, it's very good news for the other. According to the source, this latest decision by the children's therapists is considered a "big victory for Brad" because Jolie reportedly didn't want him to see his children this Christmas. Although the two oldest children, Maddox and Pax, were reportedly given the option not to visit Pitt.

We don't know exactly what's happening behind the scenes in the Jolie-Pitt household, but allowing the children to spend time (especially important holidays) with both their parents seems like the first logical step toward healing the family. However, it could be a long time before this custody battle is resolved because the couple is continuing their court battle over the joint custody of their children (Jolie reportedly wants sole custody), with the latest development coming last week. Pitt filed court documents requesting to have their court documents sealed.

He reportedly also slammed Jolie for making everything so public (such as the names of their children's therapists and other mental health professionals).

More: Not that it matters, but Brad Pitt's now the subject of plastic surgery rumors

Do you believe the latest reports about Angelina Jolie not wanting Brad Pitt to see their kids on Christmas? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

