Kanye West & Kim Kardashian West must be getting so bored of all these rumors about their marriage

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are probably together at home right now rolling their eyes at the reports about their marriage being in trouble. And West's recent tweet seems to confirm that despite what the tabloids are saying about the state of his marriage, there's no need for concern.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Dec. 27, West sent fans a simple "Happy holidays" message, but it was the picture that accompanied his message that was of real importance. In it, you can see West sporting his new blond hairdo while he holds their son Saint. Also in the picture is his wife, who can be seen holding their daughter North.

The sweet photo may even be enough to shut down those persistent divorce rumors for good because it proves that the couple is spending time together (including the holidays, although there have been reports that West ditched the Kardashian clan's annual Christmas party) and that they're still a united family unit.

This is a statement echoed by fans, whose comments on the picture seem to indicate great relief.

The picture marks the second time we've seen West and Kardashian together within the last week — on Dec. 23, they were spotted together at The Nutcracker ballet at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center — and we think it's now safe to say that the reports about marital discord have been largely exaggerated.

What do you think: Is this picture enough to confirm that West and Kardashian are still very much together?

