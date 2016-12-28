Sections
Kanye West's squashing the Kim Kardashian West divorce rumors with one photo

Cailyn Cox

For Cailyn Cox, writing isn't just a hobby, it's her life. Passionate about Hollywood, she makes it her mission to find the most entertaining celebrity gossip for SheKnows readers. And when she's not enthralled in the celeb world, she's ...

Image: RV/WENN.com
Kanye West & Kim Kardashian West must be getting so bored of all these rumors about their marriage

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are probably together at home right now rolling their eyes at the reports about their marriage being in trouble. And West's recent tweet seems to confirm that despite what the tabloids are saying about the state of his marriage, there's no need for concern.

More: Turns out Kanye West's public meltdown was not just caused by exhaustion

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Dec. 27, West sent fans a simple "Happy holidays" message, but it was the picture that accompanied his message that was of real importance. In it, you can see West sporting his new blond hairdo while he holds their son Saint. Also in the picture is his wife, who can be seen holding their daughter North.

More: Kim & Kanye have enough to worry about without the constant divorce rumors

The sweet photo may even be enough to shut down those persistent divorce rumors for good because it proves that the couple is spending time together (including the holidays, although there have been reports that West ditched the Kardashian clan's annual Christmas party) and that they're still a united family unit.

This is a statement echoed by fans, whose comments on the picture seem to indicate great relief.

The picture marks the second time we've seen West and Kardashian together within the last week — on Dec. 23, they were spotted together at The Nutcracker ballet at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center — and we think it's now safe to say that the reports about marital discord have been largely exaggerated.

More: Panic plagues the country as Kim Kardashian steps out without her wedding ring

What do you think: Is this picture enough to confirm that West and Kardashian are still very much together?

Image: Noel Velazquez/Getty Images
