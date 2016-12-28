For Cailyn Cox, writing isn't just a hobby, it's her life. Passionate about Hollywood, she makes it her mission to find the most entertaining celebrity gossip for SheKnows readers. And when she's not enthralled in the celeb world, she's ...

Tameka "Tiny" Harris and T.I. are getting divorced after six years of marriage, Us Weekly reports.

According to the publication, Harris filed for divorce on Dec. 7 in Georgia's Henry County. E! News shed more light on the reason for the split after a source reportedly told them that the couple had been going through a bit of a rough patch, and that "arguments and disagreements over some issues led them to split."

However, the source revealed that despite their decision to divorce, they intend to remain amicable and will "still be friends for the kids and family." This is a statement echoed by Us Weekly, who reported that Harris and T.I. spent Christmas together.

The couple have been very open about sharing their relationship with the public, and have documented their lives on their reality TV show T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle. However, according to Us Weekly, rumors of marital trouble started in October, after Harris posted a photo on Instagram of herself and Floyd Mayweather — T.I. has a bit of a history with Mayweather: they were involved in a brawl on the Las Vegas strip back in 2014.

Neither Harris nor T.I. have addressed the news publicly, but we expect that what they really want during this time is privacy.

Thanks 2016, for being the year in which yet another one of our favorite couples calls it quits.

