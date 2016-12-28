Sections
Tameka 'Tiny' Harris and T.I.'s six year marriage is all over

Cailyn Cox

Image: Ai-Wire/WENN.com
Thanks 2016, for being the year in which yet another one of our favorite couples calls it quits

Tameka "Tiny" Harris and T.I. are getting divorced after six years of marriage, Us Weekly reports.

More: T.I. and Tameka's baby name was worth the wait

According to the publication, Harris filed for divorce on Dec. 7 in Georgia's Henry County. E! News shed more light on the reason for the split after a source reportedly told them that the couple had been going through a bit of a rough patch, and that "arguments and disagreements over some issues led them to split."

However, the source revealed that despite their decision to divorce, they intend to remain amicable and will "still be friends for the kids and family." This is a statement echoed by Us Weekly, who reported that Harris and T.I. spent Christmas together.

More: T.I. makes embarrassingly sexist comments about a woman president

The couple have been very open about sharing their relationship with the public, and have documented their lives on their reality TV show T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle. However, according to Us Weekly, rumors of marital trouble started in October, after Harris posted a photo on Instagram of herself and Floyd Mayweather — T.I. has a bit of a history with Mayweather: they were involved in a brawl on the Las Vegas strip back in 2014.

Neither Harris nor T.I. have addressed the news publicly, but we expect that what they really want during this time is privacy.

More: Don't believe the Sister Wives divorce rumors — they're all lies, they say

Thanks 2016, for being the year in which yet another one of our favorite couples calls it quits.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Image: FayesVision/WENN.com
