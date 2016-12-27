Kate Middleton & Prince William could be making big changes for Prince George's schooling

Image: WENN.com

Prince William and the former Kate Middleton, Dutchess of Cambridge, are reportedly planning to move their family from Anmer Hall in Norfolk to Kensington Palace in London.

E! News reports multiple sources confirm the move, which would be made for the sake of 3-year-old Prince George, who is due to start school in 2017.

A source told the outlet that Prince William and Kate are considering sending Prince George to the Wetherby School, an all-boys private institution where Prince William and his brother, Prince Harry, attended as children. The school has also hosted a bunch of other famous Brits including David and Victoria Beckham's boys, Elizabeth Hurley's son, Hugh Grant and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

While Prince William and Kate have the Wetherby School at the top of their list, they apparently haven't decided for sure just yet where Prince George will attend.

Vanity Fair reported that Prince William initially moved his family to Norfolk to escape the public eye.

The house in Norfolk was a wedding gift to the couple from Queen Elizabeth II.

"It's no secret that William doesn't like the media intrusion into his life, and in the country he can escape," a source told the outlet in the Summer 2016 article. "The Queen and the Prince of Wales have given their blessing for William to live this life, and William is very grateful. It's enabling him and Kate to raise their family in a way that's as close to ordinary as they can get."

If Prince William and Kate do decide to move their family to Kensington Palace, it will, no doubt, be a departure from their life out of the spotlight.

But I would imagine they will keep the estate in Norfolk for those much-needed getaways to the country.

